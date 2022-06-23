Big Yellow expands Scottish business with £10m Aberdeen acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Big Yellow expands Scottish business with £10m Aberdeen acquisition

By Keith Findlay
June 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 23, 2022, 2:05 pm
The Mugiemoss Road self-storage facility is about to undergo a transformation as part of Big Yellow.
The Mugiemoss Road self-storage facility is about to undergo a transformation as part of Big Yellow.

Self-storage company Big Yellow has acquired a site in Aberdeen for £10 million.

The 53,000sq ft facility on Mugiemoss Road was previously owned and run by Kevin Shand and his Granite City firm Simply Self Storage.

Mr Shand’s former business – which was many years ago a subsidiary of Huntly-based manufacturing company RB Farquhar – is now part of Big Yellow, headquartered in Bagshot, Surrey.

A spokeswoman for the new owner said: “Big Yellow is pleased to announce the acquisition of an existing… self storage centre in Aberdeen.

“The store, currently branded as Simply Self Storage, is the only purpose-built self-storage centre in Aberdeen, and will be rebranded as Big Yellow.”

Third Big Yellow site in Scotland

Big Yellow chief executive Jim Gibson said: “We’re really pleased to open a third Big Yellow Self Storage location in Scotland, with the Aberdeen facility joining existing locations in Edinburgh and Dundee.

“We’re committed to offering flexible storage to local Aberdonians and businesses alike, and look forward to welcoming customers to the store.”

Mr Shand said: “It was a pleasure working with Big Yellow, and we’re pleased to have entrusted the facility to a company who we know will offer a second-to-none service to both customers and staff.”

Kevin Shand at his self-storage site back in 2015.
Kevin Shand at his self-storage site back in 2015.

Founded in 1998, Big Yellow opened its first self-storage facility in Richmond-upon-Thames.

The company now operates 105 storage facilities throughout the UK, including 24 branded as Armadillo Self Storage.

The business employs more than 450 people and is listed on the FTSE 250 London Stock Exchange.

According to market research firm Mordor Intelligence, the global self-storage market was estimated to be worth more than £39 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of nearly £53bn by 2026.

Covid-19 a market growth factor

In a market overview on its website, Mordor says the Covid-19 pandemic has promoted many business owners to use self-storage.

It adds: “Having to work from home for most parts of 2020 drove up the demand for self-storage to cut out on rents on spaces.

“More and more companies have decided to shift toward a remote work model permanently, and hence the need for office rentals is decreasing. Especially in metropolitan Asian cities, where office space can be costly to rent, self-storage is mainly preferred.”

More on commercial property

