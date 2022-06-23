Aberdeen finance specialist expands into England

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen-headquartered finance advisory specialist Hutcheon Mearns is expanding into England with the opening of a new office in Norwich today.

It follows the launch of the company’s Dundee business last year to cover the whole of Angus and Tayside, and which saw the firm add two new senior hires to the team.

The ambition is for the business to expand its full service offering across the UK in the next five years.

Record year for Hutcheon Mearns

The growth of Hutcheon Mearns marks a record year for the firm, following its recent expansion into Dundee and Angus. It also has an office in Edinburgh.

Resourcing consultant Tina Maguire will be key to developing the Norwich business.

According to Hutcheon Mearns, she has regional expertise in finance recruitment, having been a business director with a national agency and helped “niche” finance recruiters starting up in the East Anglian city.

Ms Maguire said: “As our exciting year of growth continues to gather pace this is the right time for Hutcheon Mearns to build on its reputation with a presence in Norwich.

“I know the area very well, having spent 20 years here during my career to date, and I’m excited to bring our full service offering to existing and new clients in the region.”

Hutcheon Mearns’ finance people advisory service provides resource support from industry-experienced accountants as well as recruitment services from finance professionals.

The finance business advisory offering drives client growth through advice, planning and mergers and acquisitions experience – backed by work in investment, in-house banking and professional services.

Hutcheon Mearns managing director Craig Hutcheon said: “With the firm having operated within the Norwich area for some time, we’ve built up an active client base thanks to strong uptake in our bespoke solutions.

“Tina’s expertise and historically strong professional ties to the region as a recruiter and regular attendee of industry events leave Hutcheon Mearns well-placed to deliver on our ambition to transform finance.”