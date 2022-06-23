Aberdeen finance specialist expands into England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen finance specialist expands into England

By Simon Warburton
June 23, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 23, 2022, 3:21 pm
Tina Maguire
Hutcheon Mearns is opening its new Norwich office today.

Aberdeen-headquartered finance advisory specialist Hutcheon Mearns is expanding into England with the opening of a new office in Norwich today.

It follows the launch of the company’s Dundee business last year to cover the whole of Angus and Tayside, and which saw the firm add two new senior hires to the team.

The ambition is for the business to expand its full service offering across the UK in the next five years.

Record year for Hutcheon Mearns

The growth of Hutcheon Mearns marks a record year for the firm, following its recent expansion into Dundee and Angus. It also has an office in Edinburgh.

Resourcing consultant Tina Maguire will be key to developing the Norwich business.

According to Hutcheon Mearns, she has regional expertise in finance recruitment, having been a business director with a national agency and helped “niche” finance recruiters starting up in the East Anglian city.

Ms Maguire said: “As our exciting year of growth continues to gather pace this is the right time for Hutcheon Mearns to build on its reputation with a presence in Norwich.

“I know the area very well, having spent 20 years here during my career to date, and I’m excited to bring our full service offering to existing and new clients in the region.”

City of Norwich
Norwich.

Hutcheon Mearns’ finance people advisory service provides resource support from industry-experienced accountants as well as recruitment services from finance professionals.

The finance business advisory offering drives client growth through advice, planning and mergers and acquisitions experience – backed by work in investment, in-house banking and professional services.

Hutcheon Mearns managing director Craig Hutcheon said: “With the firm having operated within the Norwich area for some time, we’ve built up an active client base thanks to strong uptake in our bespoke solutions.

“Tina’s expertise and historically strong professional ties to the region as a recruiter and regular attendee of industry events leave Hutcheon Mearns well-placed to deliver on our ambition to transform finance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]