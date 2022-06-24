P&J Live beats international rivals to best large venue title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
P&J Live beats international rivals to best large venue title

By Keith Findlay
June 24, 2022, 6:39 pm Updated: June 24, 2022, 6:53 pm
P&J Live has scooped another major award.
P&J Live has beaten international rivals to win the large venue of the year title at a prestigious awards ceremony in London.

“What a way to top off the week,” is how one of the triumphant Aberdeen conference, exhibition and events centre team hailed the success.

P&J Live, which opened in August 2019, had already won a raft of property awards.

But  it has now been declared the cream of the crop in a category for venues of more than 20,000 square metres (about 215,300sq ft) in the AEO Excellence Awards.

The Aberdeen venue’s latest success was announced at a lavish ceremony at the Grosvenor House hotel in London earlier today.

The AEO (Association of Event Organisers) Awards represent the best the events industry has to offer and showcase some of its finest achievements, recognising and celebrating high standards of excellence from venues and service quality by suppliers and contractors.

P&J Live won against some impressive competition, fending off the likes of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre, ExCeL London, RAI Amsterdam, Birmingham’s NEC, and the O2 in London, not to mention a rival closer to home in the SEC (Scottish Event Campus) in Glasgow.

The Aberdeen venue opened to the public in August 2019, replacing the Aberdeen Conference and Exhibition Centre in a different part of the city, and swiftly acquired a reputation as one of the UK’s premier venues.

Covid-19 disrupted the event programme but there was an impressive list of big entertainment acts lined up to appear as soon as the pandemic restrictions relaxed.

Ball and Boe concert P&J Live.

Stars including Justin Bieber, Rod Stewart, Elton John, Andre Rieu, George Ezra, Kevin Bridges, Westlife, Blue and the Proclaimers are currently on the venue’s “what’s on” list.

P&J Live is now also at the heart of a growing campaign to bringing the Eurovision Song Contest to Aberdeen in 2023.

Speculation over the host city has been rife since the European Broadcasting Union, which organises the song contest, announced it hopes to bring it to the UK next year.

An artist’s impression of how majestic Aberdeen’s P&J Live could look hosting Eurovision.

Boasting world-class conference and exhibition facilities and a 15,000 capacity arena, P&J Live is also home to major energy industry conferences such as Offshore Europe.

Event organisers have access to around 517,000sq ft of flexible space, with the site – close to Aberdeen International Airport – also home to 350 hotel bedrooms and a 150-seat restaurant.

