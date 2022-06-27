North-east fishing ports ‘among most relevant locations’ for temperature tech firm’s new Scottish business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

North-east fishing ports ‘among most relevant locations’ for temperature tech firm’s new Scottish business

By Keith Findlay
June 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 27, 2022, 11:47 am
Julian Ramsey, pictured at Fraserburgh harbour, will be taking up the post of general manager for the newly established PTG UK at the start of August.
Julian Ramsey, pictured at Fraserburgh harbour, will be taking up the post of general manager for the newly established PTG UK at the start of August.

International temperature technology company PTG is eyeing Peterhead and Fraserburgh as potential locations for a new subsidiary serving the Scottish seafood industry.

The company, which has its headquarters in Tromso, Norway, specialises in systems for cooling, icing, freezing, thawing and heating.

It targets the seafood industry, ships, supermarkets and other industrial customers.

The new sales and service “hub” in Scotland – adding to group operations along much of the Norwegian coast and in Chile – is already up and running

But PTG, which stands for Perfect Temperature Group, has still to decide on a suitable Scottish office location.

The fish market in Peterhead, Europe's largest white-fish port.
The fish market in Peterhead, Europe’s largest white-fish port.

A business plan for the new subsidiary anticipates four full-time equivalent employees within 12 months, rising to 10 after three years.

PTG’s main markets in Scotland will be in the marine and industrial sectors, where it hopes to sell more of its systems for cooling seawater on ships, as well as its heat pumps, and freezing and ice production technology.

The company said it was particularly interested in being able to service the pelagic and white-fish fleets, as well as “(future) land-based fish farming, fish slaughterers, process industry on land and, to some extent, well boats and the rest of the aquaculture industry”.

‘We’re considering several alternative locations’

Julian Ramsey has been hired as general manager for the newly established PTG UK.

Mr Ramsey boasts more than 30 years of technical and management experience in the maritime industry.

His last role saw him heading up the fishery division of MacGregor, which specialises in maritime cargo and load handling services, in Peterhead. He is due to take up his new post on August 1.

On the search for a home for PTG UK, Mr Ramsey said: “We’re considering several alternative locations, with Peterhead or Fraserburgh among the most relevant.

“Peterhead is the largest white-fish port in Europe in terms of landing value, and includes a pelagic fleet and some large processing plants.

Fraserburgh is home to a very large fleet of Scottish pelagic, prawn and white-fish trawlers.”

Pelagic vessels in Fraserburgh harbour.
Pelagic vessels in Fraserburgh harbour.

Both north-east towns are handy for transport links, via Aberdeen, to Shetland and another “significant part” of the Scottish pelagic and white-fish fleets, he added.

There is no single ideal location for delivering service and sales to the aquaculture sector as its operations are spread around much of the Scottish coast,” Mr Ramsey said,

He continued: “No matter where we choose to be in Scotland, we will certainly be able to offer a prompt and efficient service to any and all of PTG’s customers in the aquaculture industry on the Scottish mainland.”

It is expected the choice of office location will be made within months, while Mr Ramsey has also been tasked with the job of recruiting for PTG UK.

Mr Ramsey and Johnny Valle, sales and market director for marine and industry, PTG. at the company's factory in Malmefjorden on the west coast of Norway.
Mr Ramsey and Johnny Valle, sales and market director for marine and industry, PTG. at the company’s factory in Malmefjorden on the west coast of Norway.

The Norwegian parent is intensifying its focus on industrial and marine markets in Britain.

Terje Arnesen, the group’s chief executive, said: “We’re establishing ourselves in Scotland to provide service locally for our existing customers.

“In addition, we want to strengthen local sales and marketing of our products and solutions for the Scottish seafood market.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]