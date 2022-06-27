North-east fishing ports ‘among most relevant locations’ for temperature tech firm’s new Scottish business

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

International temperature technology company PTG is eyeing Peterhead and Fraserburgh as potential locations for a new subsidiary serving the Scottish seafood industry.

The company, which has its headquarters in Tromso, Norway, specialises in systems for cooling, icing, freezing, thawing and heating.

It targets the seafood industry, ships, supermarkets and other industrial customers.

The new sales and service “hub” in Scotland – adding to group operations along much of the Norwegian coast and in Chile – is already up and running

But PTG, which stands for Perfect Temperature Group, has still to decide on a suitable Scottish office location.

A business plan for the new subsidiary anticipates four full-time equivalent employees within 12 months, rising to 10 after three years.

PTG’s main markets in Scotland will be in the marine and industrial sectors, where it hopes to sell more of its systems for cooling seawater on ships, as well as its heat pumps, and freezing and ice production technology.

The company said it was particularly interested in being able to service the pelagic and white-fish fleets, as well as “(future) land-based fish farming, fish slaughterers, process industry on land and, to some extent, well boats and the rest of the aquaculture industry”.

‘We’re considering several alternative locations’

Julian Ramsey has been hired as general manager for the newly established PTG UK.

Mr Ramsey boasts more than 30 years of technical and management experience in the maritime industry.

His last role saw him heading up the fishery division of MacGregor, which specialises in maritime cargo and load handling services, in Peterhead. He is due to take up his new post on August 1.

On the search for a home for PTG UK, Mr Ramsey said: “We’re considering several alternative locations, with Peterhead or Fraserburgh among the most relevant.

“Peterhead is the largest white-fish port in Europe in terms of landing value, and includes a pelagic fleet and some large processing plants.

“Fraserburgh is home to a very large fleet of Scottish pelagic, prawn and white-fish trawlers.”

Both north-east towns are handy for transport links, via Aberdeen, to Shetland and another “significant part” of the Scottish pelagic and white-fish fleets, he added.

There is no single ideal location for delivering service and sales to the aquaculture sector as its operations are spread around much of the Scottish coast,” Mr Ramsey said,

He continued: “No matter where we choose to be in Scotland, we will certainly be able to offer a prompt and efficient service to any and all of PTG’s customers in the aquaculture industry on the Scottish mainland.”

It is expected the choice of office location will be made within months, while Mr Ramsey has also been tasked with the job of recruiting for PTG UK.

The Norwegian parent is intensifying its focus on industrial and marine markets in Britain.

Terje Arnesen, the group’s chief executive, said: “We’re establishing ourselves in Scotland to provide service locally for our existing customers.

“In addition, we want to strengthen local sales and marketing of our products and solutions for the Scottish seafood market.”