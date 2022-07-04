Port of Nigg’s new quay ready to play leading role in renewables boom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Port of Nigg’s new quay ready to play leading role in renewables boom

By Keith Findlay
July 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
The new quayside at Port of Nigg.
The new quayside at Port of Nigg.

Port of Nigg has unveiled its new East Quay following a multimillion-pound investment to increase capacity and and put it among the top deepwater harbours in the UK.

At 738ft long and 164ft wide, the new facility takes Nigg’s deepwater quayside capacity to more than 3,900ft.

It is expected to be a game changer for the port, allowing it to service multiple large scale energy sector projects simultaneously.

And it means Nigg can have the necessary infrastructure in place to accommodate the requirements of future floating offshore wind sector opportunities.

I can’t underestimate what a huge benefit the new East Quay will be to the Port of Nigg and its supply chain.”

Roy MacGregor, chairman, Global Energy Group.

The new quay has already welcomed its first vessel, the Boa Sub C, which is loading out structures fabricated at the port for the oil and gas industry.

Port of Nigg facilities director Rory Gunn said: “Our new East Quay helps us better service our existing customer’s needs, in the renewables, oil and gas, and nuclear sectors.

“The enhanced capabilities will assist us to attract inward investment, with a vision to create long-term skilled manufacturing jobs.”

Rory Gunn, of Port of Nigg.

Mr Gunn said the port could become a national “hub” for the renewables industry.

He added: “Operationally, the additional quay and associated laydown area provides us with a lot of flexibility, and this multimillion-pound investment is further evidence of our commitment to ensure our facility is best-in-class for meeting both existing and future industry demands.”

The new quay will also be a “huge selling point” for the port when tendering for the next generation of floating offshore wind projects, he said.

Fabrication and assembly work on floating hulls can be done on South Quay, while wind turbine integration onto foundation structures is done on East Quay, he added.

Turbine towers being transferred by crane at Port of Nigg.

The port is owned and run by Inverness-based Global Energy Group (GEG). It boasts some of the largest construction and assembly shops in Europe, a large dry dock and expansive laydown areas.

Bosses say these, together with a proven track record and skilled multi-disciplined workforce are the reasons Nigg is fast becoming “the principle Scottish port for supporting the renewables industry and Scotland’s efforts towards a net-zero economy.”

Boost for Cromarty Firth green freeport bid

GEG founder and chairman Roy MacGregor said: “I can’t underestimate what a huge benefit the new East Quay will be to the Port of Nigg and its supply chain, and what an enhancement the development is to the Cromarty Firth’s bid for green freeport status.

“The increase of our deepwater quayside capacity to over 1,200m provides the necessary infrastructure for supporting the next generation of floating offshore wind, at a time when the SOWEC (Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council) report and other major studies have identified the Cromarty Firth as the only location in the UK with the physical characteristics and port facilities that could feasibly support their development.”

Roy MacGregor.

The port’s investment in East Quay was supported by Highlands & Islands Enterprise (HIE) and the Scottish Government.

HIE chief executive Stuart Black said: “The Highlands and Islands region has many natural advantages for renewable energy development and the transition to a net-zero economy, and our ports and harbours have a vital role to play.

Port of Nigg has been a key player in the energy sector for many years, particularly in the growth of renewables. We are very pleased to have supported the development of this new facility, which will benefit the region’s economy for many years to come.”

