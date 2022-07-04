Video: First vessel ports at new South Harbour By Erikka Askeland July 4, 2022, 1:38 pm Updated: July 4, 2022, 5:27 pm 0 Subsea 7’s Seven Atlantic dive support vessel berthed in the Port of Aberdeen's new south harbour on Saturday. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Port of Nigg’s new quay ready to play leading role in renewables boom Delivering the net zero capital of Europe What do carbon capture and green freeport plans mean for the north-east? Weekend court roll – an athlete jailed for rape and a car thief hid keys up bottom