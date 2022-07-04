Quensh swoops for Aberdeen firm Involve HR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Quensh swoops for Aberdeen firm Involve HR

By Keith Findlay
July 4, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 5, 2022, 10:01 am
l-r L-R Iain Bruce, Emma Barker, Gillian Tierney and Andy James following Quensh's acquisition of Involve HR.
Health, safety, environment and quality management and training consultancy Quensh Specialists has grown its headcount by five after swooping to buy fellow north-east firm Involve HR.

Bosses at Quensh, which operates from bases in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, and Perth, Western Australia, said the acquisition was an “exciting new chapter” for the business.

Aberdeen-based Involve HR was founded by Emma Barker and Gillian Tierney in 2009.

Sine then, it has grown its human resources provision to deliver services to more than 30 customers in a variety of sectors. It was acquired by Quensh for an undisclosed sum.

This move is important in taking us and, in turn, the services our clients can access to the next level.”

Emma Barker and Gillian Tierney, co-founders, Involve HR.

In a joint statement looking ahead to a new future under Quensh, Ms Barker and Ms Tierney said: “We are fortunate to have built up a very loyal customer base during more than a decade in business.

“This move is important in taking us and, in turn, the services our clients can access to the next level, and we are excited by the new opportunities this will open up.”

Quensh executive director Andrew Bruce said: “This is a very exciting opportunity, allowing us to provide an even wider portfolio of services to our customers and further accelerate the business to the next stage”.

Quensh managing director Andy James.

There are now 33 people in the Quensh business, which is co-owned and led by managing director Andy James.

The firm said its first “strategic” acquisition came after a doubling of revenue during the past year, while 10 new people have also joined the business during the past six months.

Mr James said the company, which provides health, safety, environment and quality (HSEQ) support and consultancy services to more than 70 customers globally, continued to pursue ambitious growth and diversification plans into new sectors.

Growing service portfolio

Quensh has built a firm foothold in the oil and gas industry since it launched in 2006, and now also operates in key markets including renewables, construction, manufacturing and professional services.

The firm recently grew its in-house service portfolio to include HSEQ recruitment and environmental, social and governance advisory services.

