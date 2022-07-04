Quensh swoops for Aberdeen firm Involve HR

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Health, safety, environment and quality management and training consultancy Quensh Specialists has grown its headcount by five after swooping to buy fellow north-east firm Involve HR.

Bosses at Quensh, which operates from bases in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, and Perth, Western Australia, said the acquisition was an “exciting new chapter” for the business.

Aberdeen-based Involve HR was founded by Emma Barker and Gillian Tierney in 2009.

Sine then, it has grown its human resources provision to deliver services to more than 30 customers in a variety of sectors. It was acquired by Quensh for an undisclosed sum.

This move is important in taking us and, in turn, the services our clients can access to the next level.” Emma Barker and Gillian Tierney, co-founders, Involve HR.

In a joint statement looking ahead to a new future under Quensh, Ms Barker and Ms Tierney said: “We are fortunate to have built up a very loyal customer base during more than a decade in business.

“This move is important in taking us and, in turn, the services our clients can access to the next level, and we are excited by the new opportunities this will open up.”

Quensh executive director Andrew Bruce said: “This is a very exciting opportunity, allowing us to provide an even wider portfolio of services to our customers and further accelerate the business to the next stage”.

There are now 33 people in the Quensh business, which is co-owned and led by managing director Andy James.

The firm said its first “strategic” acquisition came after a doubling of revenue during the past year, while 10 new people have also joined the business during the past six months.

Mr James said the company, which provides health, safety, environment and quality (HSEQ) support and consultancy services to more than 70 customers globally, continued to pursue ambitious growth and diversification plans into new sectors.

Growing service portfolio

Quensh has built a firm foothold in the oil and gas industry since it launched in 2006, and now also operates in key markets including renewables, construction, manufacturing and professional services.

The firm recently grew its in-house service portfolio to include HSEQ recruitment and environmental, social and governance advisory services.