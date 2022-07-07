Knight Property Group boss bullish about longer term Aberdeen prospects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Knight Property Group boss bullish about longer term Aberdeen prospects

By Keith Findlay
July 7, 2022, 6:00 am
James Barrack, founder and managing director of Knight Property Group.
Property developer James Barrack says the Aberdeen market is currently stymied by inflationary pressures but the longer term prospects are good.

A “perfect storm” of “crazy” construction costs and  labour shortages is getting in the way of speculative development at the moment, he said.

But high oil prices and the Granite City’s historic track record for bucking economic trends elsewhere in the UK offer grounds for optimism once current problems are “ironed out”, he added.

Mr Barrack was speaking after his Knight Property Group revealed a jump in profits.

We have been able to understand and respond well to the trends and needs of the market across Scotland.”

James Barrack, Knight Property Group.

Accounts lodged at Companies House show the firm’s holding company made pre-tax profits of £2.6 million in 2021, up from just over £2.4m in the previous 12 months.

Turnover fell to £21.5m in the latest period, from £39.1m previously, as Knight raked in less cash from property sales.

Aberdeen-based Knight warned rising material costs may significantly impact on the profitability of future developments.

The company also said it would continue to focus on opportunities outside its home city, primarily in Edinburgh and the north of England.

But it added: “Having said this and despite the current challenges facing the oil and gas sector in Aberdeen, the directors are confident about the long-term future and looking forward to continued local expansion of operations.”

Volatile oil prices have driven the focus away from Knight’s backyard in recent years.

‘Excellent all-round performance’

Mr Barrack, the company’s founder and chairman, said: “We are proud of the excellent all-round performance achieved by the business during 2021.

“We have been able to understand and respond well to the trends and needs of the market across Scotland by developing speculatively in the office, industrial, logistics and trade counter sectors, where demand has been strong.

“Increasingly, sustainability and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) are key drivers in the property agenda, and we are ideally positioned and fully committed to advise and support occupiers seeking to meet those needs.”

Mr Barrack was honoured for his business leadership at this year’s Scottish Property Awards.

He added: “We have a highly experienced team in place and are involved in a wide range of exciting projects right across Scotland. We look forward to the next year with a huge amount of positively and optimism.”

Knight said it had emerged in good shape from the impacts of the pandemic and continued to invest in new opportunities, with a “significant milestone” being the recently completed £18m redevelopment and refurbishment of 4-5 Lochside Avenue at Edinburgh Park.

Current projects

The company is currently on-site at Belgrave Logistics Park in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire and Langlands Commercial Park in East Kilbride.

Belgrave is a new £50m speculative development which is expected to bring 245,000sq ft of much-needed quality logistics space to the Scottish market across five units.

Langlands is a four-phase speculative development. Construction work on the second phase, adding a new 24,000sq ft warehouse to 10 industrial units built in phase one, reached practical completion last month.

Current projects of Knight include work on the former Tyseal base in West Tullos, Aberdeen.

In the north-east, The Crescent, a speculative development of trade counter units in Westhill was completed in March 2021 and is now fully let.

The next phase of Kingshill Commercial Park in Westhill, adding 12 speculative industrial units, is due to get under way in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Knight’s work on a flattened 5.2-acre site in West Tullos, Aberdeen, is due to start later this year. Knight announced its acquisition of the former Tyseal base, which is earmarked for a Ford car showroom, early last year.

Purposeful profits

Knight also highlighted its support for charitable causes, donating around £100,000 of contributions to the likes of the Charlie House Big Build Appeal and Camphill School.

The Barrack Charitable Trust, established in 2008 by Mr Barrack and funded by Knight, also donated £90,000 to more than 30 organisations across Scotland in 2021.

