Flybe axes new flights from Aberdeen and Inverness By Keith Findlay July 8, 2022, 3:47 pm Updated: July 8, 2022, 7:58 pm 1 [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Why are tribute shows so popular? Elton John, The Beatles, Queen and more covers heading for Aberdeen Holiday boss hits out over chaos travellers are experiencing at many UK airports Weekend closure on Inverness to Aberdeen train line for airport station works British Airways to axe further 10,300 flights until end of October