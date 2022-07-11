Housebuilder Cala sees ‘great opportunities’ in north-east but won’t say if they include Stewart Milne Homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Housebuilder Cala sees ‘great opportunities’ in north-east but won’t say if they include Stewart Milne Homes

By Keith Findlay
July 11, 2022, 12:01 am
Mike Naysmith, managing director for Cala Homes (North).
Mike Naysmith, managing director for Cala Homes (North).

Housebuilder Cala Group has reported continued “relative confidence” in the Aberdeen market despite inflation blowing a large hole in many people’s savings.

The company said there were “great opportunities in the pipeline” for its Granite City-based north business.

But it declined to comment on whether it is mulling a takeover of Aberdeenshire rival Stewart Milne Homes (SMH), which is up for sale following the decision by its millionaire founder and chairman, construction entrepreneur Stewart Milne, to retire.

First half profits up 26%

Results for Cala, which started in 1875 as the City of Aberdeen Land Association and was the first Scottish company listed on the London Stock Market, show a 26% year-on-year jump in pre-tax profits to more than £98 million for the six months to June 30.

Turnover for the latest period totalled £688m, up 15% on the £600m posted for the first half of last year as average selling prices at the high-end housebuilder jumped more than 8% to £491,000.

Market demand has continued to support both strong sales rates and pricing, offsetting the ongoing construction cost inflation the industry is experiencing.”

Kevin Whitaker, CEO, Cala Group.

Cala completed 1,527 new homes around the UK in the first six months of this year, an increase of 3% on the 1,479 reported for H1 2021.

The firm said it had a “robust” forward sales position of reservations for 90% of its private homes reaching completion in 2022.

Its Scottish and English operations are now run from offices in Edinburgh and Wooburn Green, Buckinghamshire, respectively.

Cala’s north-east developments include Milltimber Grange in Aberdeen.

The group’s Aberdeen-based Cala Homes (North) business is led by managing director Mike Naysmith, who said: “It has been a positive first half of the year for Cala, and the north region has some notable developments under way and great opportunities in the pipeline.

“We currently have six live developments across Aberdeen, including the much-anticipated TwentyFour, Rosemount, a collection of city centre apartments which launched earlier this year.

“Work is also set to begin on the third phase of our Grandhome development and a brand new site, 22 King’s Gate. We have submitted planning applications for the fifth phase of our landmark Craibstone Estate community, and for a potential site in Burnland, Westhill.”

Cala Homes at Craibstone Estate in Aberdeen.

Mr Naysmith added: “Relative confidence remains in the Aberdeen market and we continue to commit to investing in the region through our drive to purchase land in the city and Aberdeenshire.

“We are pleased to be forging ahead with our plans for the area under our refreshed brand, which is currently being rolled out across all sites, and look forward to the rest of the year.”

Asked about speculation linking Cala to a possible bid for SMH, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, a spokeswoman for the group said: “We wouldn’t be able to comment.”

Cala, which is owned by financial services giant Legal & General, said its total for home completions during 2022 was likely to top 3,100 – a new record and an increase of 7% on the 2021 figure of 2,904.

Cala Group chief executive Kevin Whitaker.

Group chief executive Kevin Whitaker added: “The first half of 2022 has seen the group deliver a very strong performance, ahead of forecast units, turnover and pre-tax profits.

“The strength of the sales market in 2021 has continued into this financial year and we have achieved a robust forward sold position.

“Market demand has continued to support both strong sales rates and pricing, offsetting the ongoing construction cost inflation the industry is experiencing.”

Mr Whitaker said Cala’s market remained “favourable” despite wider economic factors casting “potential uncertainty and negative sentiment”, adding the company was making good progress towards its goal of £1.8 billion annual revenue by 2026.

