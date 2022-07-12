Serica ‘considers position’ on upstart Kistos’ £1billion North Sea merger plan By Hamish Penman and Erikka Askeland July 12, 2022, 9:23 am Updated: July 12, 2022, 5:39 pm 0 Kistos Energy chairman Andrew Austin [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Rosebank fears fuel fresh concerns over North Sea windfall tax Energy minister Greg Hands upbeat on North Sea investment prospects despite windfall tax Aberdeen transport giant knocks back £1.2bn-plus takeover approach Shell presses ahead with North Sea Jackdaw field following regulator’s green light