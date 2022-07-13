‘There’s a major crisis coming’: North-east energy professionals call for ‘national emergency’ to be declared over rising fuel bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘There’s a major crisis coming’: North-east energy professionals call for ‘national emergency’ to be declared over rising fuel bills

By Keith Findlay
July 13, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: July 13, 2022, 7:37 am
Energy professionals across the north of Scotland have backed calls for the UK Government to treat spiralling household fuel costs as a national emergency.

Households across Britain are grappling with massive increases in their energy bills, not to mention huge increases in petrol prices and the cost of their essential groceries.

Inflation rocketed to 9.1% in May, its highest level in 40 years.

And now the Energy Institute (EI), the chartered professional membership body for people who work across the energy industry globally, has called for stronger government action.

It has made four key recommendations:

  • Help now for the most vulnerable, with subsidies for the lowest-income homes in advance of winter.
  • A nationwide retrofit programme to get all homes to energy performance rating C or above, with subsidies provided where necessary.
  • Tailored advice and information through government-backed behaviour change campaigns to help householders manage their energy usage.
  • Skills investment, with green jobs in the homes and buildings sector, made a priority.

Triple whammy

EI’s latest annual Energy Barometer survey of its membership ranked energy efficiency as the priority response to the crisis.

Respondents highlighted a triple energy crisis – highlighting spiralling household bills as their greatest current concern, followed by climate change and security of supply.

More than two-thirds (70%) of those questioned said energy efficiency policy was not delivering and nine in 10 said fuel poverty policy was failing. Confidence in the UK either achieving or getting anywhere near net-zero by 2050 has fallen to just 30%.

Is it time for a national emergency to be declared as household bills continue to soar?

EI’s global network includes a large branch covering Aberdeen and the Highlands & Islands.

It works in partnership with schools, colleges, universities, industry and the general public across the north and north-east to raise awareness, and provide career information and networking opportunities to assist those working in and studying energy.

Aberdeen-based branch associate members include Michael Howie, strategy and business development manager, Global E&C, who said: “There’s a major crisis coming to a head in energy just now. Not only are we currently grappling with the climate emergency, but we now see extortionate energy bills as a symptom of the cost of living crisis.

“While government strategies acknowledge many of the necessary steps, the Energy Barometer meter clearly states we need to see urgent action on home energy efficiency.

“This is especially the case in Scotland, where our winters are hard and fuel poverty affects so many.”

Michael Howie, strategy and business development manager, Global E&C.

Charlotte Hartley, public affairs manager at renewables firm Storegga, is co-chairwoman of the EI Young Professionals Network for Aberdeen, and the Highlands & Islands.

Ms Hartley said: “We all need to think carefully about how we can contribute to addressing the energy crisis and improving energy efficiency is a key ingredient.

“To achieve this we need to support consumers in making their homes more efficient and for industry, the right policies need to be in place to move it in the right direction.

“This is not solely about reducing costs or emissions, it’s also about increasing wealth and creating opportunities for new highly-skilled jobs and game-changing technology.”

Charlotte Hartley, co-chairwoman of the EI Young Professionals Network for Aberdeen, and the Highlands & Islands.

EI’s Energy Barometer 2022: Crisis Response survey offers a “mixed verdict” on the UK’s response to date.

Launching the findings, the professional body said: “The energy crisis is hitting hard and our professional members working across the sector set out… how they think the UK should be responding.

“There is support for the ambition around renewable energy deployment, as outlined by ministers in the British Energy Security Strategy.

“But the survey finds common cause with business groups, consumer campaigners and environmentalists in calling for efforts on the demand side to be put on an emergency footing.”

Energy Institute president Juliet Davenport.

EI president Juliet Davenport said: “Spiralling gas prices have fuelled a cost-of-living crisis, and I agree with the Energy Barometer’s central finding that home energy efficiency has to be treated as a national emergency.

“Alongside this, with the plummeting costs of solar and wind, an energy system built around renewables offers Britain’s consumers, its economy and the planet the best chance of a resilient, clean, affordable energy future.”

EI chief executive Nick Wayth said: “The issues raised in this year’s Barometer highlight the real hardship and challenges faced by society from the triple energy crisis.

“We must seize the opportunity to accelerate our efforts to deliver the energy transition: driving efficiency, expanding low-carbon supplies and decarbonising how we use natural gas.”

