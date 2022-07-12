North-east enterprise ‘doctor’ Bob Keiller chuffed to be honoured by university

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business Local Business

North-east enterprise ‘doctor’ Bob Keiller chuffed to be honoured by university

By Keith Findlay
July 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Bob Keiller receives his honorary doctorate.
North-east entrepreneur Bob Keiller can add doctor of enterprise to his many career achievements after being awarded an honorary degree by Edinburgh Napier University.

The Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and Asco chairman was among five “inspirational” figures to be honoured by the university.

“It is always nice to be recognised in this way,” he said, adding: “I loved seeing the pride of all the graduates and it was a privilege to be able to share a few encouraging words with them.”

CV highlights

Mr Keiller, 58, boasts a string of business accolades and is now also an inspirational TEDx speaker and LinkedIn social media influencer, with more than 160,000 followers,

He is a former chief executive of Aberdeen-based engineering services company Wood and past chairman of economic development agency Scottish Enterprise.

He was behind the creation of energy services firm PSN through a £236 million management buyout from Halliburton, in 2006, and then at the heart of the £606m sale of PSN to Wood in April 2011. He was Wood’s CEO from November 2012 to December 2015.

Bob Keiller, speaking at a Morning Briefing event hosted by The Press and Journal in 2018.

In 2014 Mr Keiller was inducted into the Entrepreneurial Scotland Hall of Fame and a year later, following his exit from Wood, he launched Aberdeen-based consultancy AB15 to pass on some of his entrepreneurial wisdom to others.

Royal acknowledgement of his business talents saw him made a CBE in the 2017 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

And in 2018 he was named “icon of the year” in the Barclays Entrepreneur Awards, which honour prominent businessmen and women leading the way for other present and future entrepreneurs.

Born in Jedburgh, his educational links to Edinburgh go back to the 1980s when he studied engineering at Heriot-Watt University.

Scottish composer and musician Anna Meredith.

The four other eminent people getting honorary degrees alongside him at Edinburgh Napier were accomplished cinematographer and Primetime Emmy winner Neville Kidd, former CEO and producer of Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo David Allfrey, composer and musician Anna Meredith and ex chief inspector of constabulary Gill Imery.

Professor Andrea Nolan, principal and vice-chancellor of the university, said: “It’s a real privilege to be presenting these five outstanding individuals with an honorary degree at this year’s (graduation) ceremony.

“Each one has not only exemplified significant contributions to their chosen fields but made a positive impact on society as a whole.”

