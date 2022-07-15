New vistor centre to highlight history of illicit distilling in the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Operators of a craft gin distillery in the far north are forging ahead with the next stage of their development.

The crofter-run Ice and Fire Distillery have firmed up plans to build a visitor centre near their base in Latheron, south of Wick.

The single storey, rectangular building is earmarked to go up on a tract of agricultural ground at Smerral.

It is seeking planning consent for the Illicit Stills centre which will showcase the history of crofters and illicit distilling in the Highlands, with particular emphasis on Caithness.

According to the late Caithness historian Iain Sutherland, the area was a hotbed of illegal distilling following a prohibition on the sale of alcohol which was in place for decades in the early 20th century.

The venture is due to create several jobs.

The business, founded in 2018, has won several accolades, including the most promising new business in the annual Caithness Chamber of Commerce awards.

The distillery was established in part of Jacquie Black and Stephen Wright’s home.

In partnership with near neighbours, her brother Iain Black and his wife Eilidh, they launched the venture as a sideline to their crofts.

They produce several gins, which include local plants such as salmonberry and rhubarb, as well a rum, using locally produced honey.

Their output is produced, bottled and packaged in the two-bedroom crofthouse and an adjoining shed.

Plans to expand

Last year the firm picked up £70,000 having been named among the winners in the UK’s biggest funding competition for potential high-growth businesses, Scottish Edge – backed by the Hunter Foundation, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise.

The firm started up four years ago with support from Business Gateway Caithness after Mr Black was diagnosed with a rare cancer.

The family wanted a business that would allow Mr Black to work from home and – drawing on historical links the village of Latheronwheel has with spirit-making – came up with the idea of a distillery.

Their drinks have proven a hit with people buying them in local hotels and shops, prompting ambitions for the firm’s expansion into global markets.

The firm launched with the plan to use local grains and homegrown ingredients to create gins and rum.

It sold its first two gins at the local county show and said the response was “phenomenal” – hotels and shops approach the firm for products.

As a result, the couples bought a 25-acre croft and house to facilitate future expansion.

During the pandemic the firm started producing hand sanitiser as a way of thanking the NHS for Mr Black’s care.

The firm also welcomed a funding boost from two local windfarm schemes which enabled the business to take production to “the next level”.

The cash injection from SSE and Eon ensured the company could buy enough ingredients to produce 4,000 litres of hand rub.

Bottles of the sanitiser were distributed by dedicated care groups set up in Caithness to be used by key workers.