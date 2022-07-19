Hopes colourful artwork will deter graffiti taggers at Aberdeen bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Hopes colourful artwork will deter graffiti taggers at Aberdeen bridge

By Hannah Will
July 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
'Lots of Different Fish Swim Here' artwork on footbridge and walkway linking Powis and Elmbank Terraces in Kittybrewster.
'Lots of Different Fish Swim Here' artwork on footbridge and walkway linking Powis and Elmbank Terraces in Kittybrewster.

A new artwork in Kittbrewster will prevent the scourge of graffiti tagging that has plagued the area, a community leader has said.

Froghall, Powis and Sunnybank Community Council chair Dr Geoff Goolnik explained the art replaced “tagging rather than graffiti”, and that the recently completed murals on the footbridge in Kittybrewester was not only more attractive but would prevent taggers from spray painting it.

He argued there was “little artistic merit” in the graffiti.

“There are no Aberdeen Banksies here,” he said, referring to the famous artist known for painting on city walls across the UK.

“It was explained to me recently that the tags are gang symbols, rather than being drawn by bored teenagers, and this is why they occur.

“I do know local people are fed up with it however.

“Fingers crossed, I have been again advised that the taggers don’t usually touch finished artwork. We’ll see if that’s hopefully so.”

Over the last six months the council has been working with a group of local art students to bring the project to fruition.

The final year students are at RGU’s Gray’s Art School.

Erin Donaldson, Erin Jarrett, Phoebe Mackie, Carla Smith, Katie Taylor and Georgia Walker, dub themselves the “This is Not By Chance” art collective.

The group helped develop the artistic improvement on the busy foot bridge.

PICTURED BEFORE:

This was the walkway before the art was completed.

PICTURED AFTER:

Now the foot bridge linking walkways of Powis and Elmbank Terraces in Kittybrewster is more colourful

The project, led by the community council, was first to benefit from help provided by the Aberdeen City Council and the Fairer Aberdeen Support Fund.

Organisers also thanked road marking specialist Geveko Markings for their support, as well as the wider local community which gave ideas that helped contribute to the overall themes, especially those near Sunnybank School who eagerly helped the project with their own drawings.

Following discussions within the community council last year they first approached Gray’s School of Art last summer. The collective was identified but they needed to await their return in the autumn term to move things forward.

The collective have been actively involved, working with the community council on ideas for the murals and the walkway.

Over the last nine months, they have involved themselves with the organising and running of community workshops, leading on community feedback, as well as physically applying their artwork.

The tagged bridge area.

The completed installation is entitled Lots of Different Fish Swim Here.

Mr Goolnik said the idea all along has been to give confidence and create a better sense of  identity and wellbeing for residents, as well as city-wide, national and international visitors.

He added: “Our desire has been to transform a nondescript, much-tagged connection into a vibrant gateway that hopefully uplifts community feelings and spirits.

“The installation allows as many people as possible passing through, young and old, from diverse backgrounds, to all feel encompassed and charmed within the many colourful environmentally themed aspects alongside references to local landmarks”.

‘Lots of Different Fish Swim Here’ artwork on footbridge and walkway.

The initiative will also feature in the programme of the Aberdeen Doors Open days on 9-10 September.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]