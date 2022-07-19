Hopes colourful artwork will deter graffiti taggers at Aberdeen bridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new artwork in Kittbrewster will prevent the scourge of graffiti tagging that has plagued the area, a community leader has said.

Froghall, Powis and Sunnybank Community Council chair Dr Geoff Goolnik explained the art replaced “tagging rather than graffiti”, and that the recently completed murals on the footbridge in Kittybrewester was not only more attractive but would prevent taggers from spray painting it.

He argued there was “little artistic merit” in the graffiti.

“There are no Aberdeen Banksies here,” he said, referring to the famous artist known for painting on city walls across the UK.

“It was explained to me recently that the tags are gang symbols, rather than being drawn by bored teenagers, and this is why they occur.

“I do know local people are fed up with it however.

“Fingers crossed, I have been again advised that the taggers don’t usually touch finished artwork. We’ll see if that’s hopefully so.”

Over the last six months the council has been working with a group of local art students to bring the project to fruition.

The final year students are at RGU’s Gray’s Art School.

Erin Donaldson, Erin Jarrett, Phoebe Mackie, Carla Smith, Katie Taylor and Georgia Walker, dub themselves the “This is Not By Chance” art collective.

The group helped develop the artistic improvement on the busy foot bridge.

PICTURED BEFORE:

PICTURED AFTER:

The project, led by the community council, was first to benefit from help provided by the Aberdeen City Council and the Fairer Aberdeen Support Fund.

Organisers also thanked road marking specialist Geveko Markings for their support, as well as the wider local community which gave ideas that helped contribute to the overall themes, especially those near Sunnybank School who eagerly helped the project with their own drawings.

Following discussions within the community council last year they first approached Gray’s School of Art last summer. The collective was identified but they needed to await their return in the autumn term to move things forward.

The collective have been actively involved, working with the community council on ideas for the murals and the walkway.

Over the last nine months, they have involved themselves with the organising and running of community workshops, leading on community feedback, as well as physically applying their artwork.

The completed installation is entitled Lots of Different Fish Swim Here.

Mr Goolnik said the idea all along has been to give confidence and create a better sense of identity and wellbeing for residents, as well as city-wide, national and international visitors.

He added: “Our desire has been to transform a nondescript, much-tagged connection into a vibrant gateway that hopefully uplifts community feelings and spirits.

“The installation allows as many people as possible passing through, young and old, from diverse backgrounds, to all feel encompassed and charmed within the many colourful environmentally themed aspects alongside references to local landmarks”.

The initiative will also feature in the programme of the Aberdeen Doors Open days on 9-10 September.