New owner for Aberdeen financial services firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

New owner for Aberdeen financial services firm

By Keith Findlay
July 18, 2022, 5:47 pm Updated: July 18, 2022, 5:52 pm
Aberdeen firm Burnett & Reid Wealth Management is now part of Clifton Asset Management. Pictured is Clifton's financial planning and business development director, Anthony Carty.
Aberdeen firm Burnett & Reid Wealth Management is now part of Clifton Asset Management. Pictured is Clifton's financial planning and business development director, Anthony Carty.

An Aberdeen-based financial services firm with £180 million of assets under management (AuM) is today under new ownership.

Bristol company Clifton Asset Management said it had acquired Burnett & Reid Wealth Management (BRWM), of Queens Road. The value of the deal was undisclosed.

BRWM has been advising private clients and businesses since 1991, As of March this year, it was owned by shareholders including Annabel Morgan, John McCafferty, Sandra McCafferty, Stewart Addison and Lesley Addison.

Employing six people on average during the year to March 2022, including managing director Colin Morgan and Mr McCafferty, it was a sister company of Aberdeen and Banchory-based Burnett & Reid.

Our final decision was based on getting to know their team and seeing their commitment to fairness in their dealings with us and, ultimately, the clients.”

Colin Morgan, now of Clifton Asset Management.

Mr Morgan and the rest of the BRWM team are now part of Clifton, which has a string of other acquisitions planned for later this year or early 2023.

It is already at advanced stages with two firms and having “positive discussions” with others.

A spokesman for the company added: “Clifton are looking at advisory firms, with the most important aspect being the culture of the firm and the relationship with their clients.”

Deal takes group’s AuM to £860m

Clifton’s latest acquisition takes its total AuM to £860m and group revenue to about £8m. The company’s “buy and build” acquisition strategy was recently bolstered by an undisclosed investment from independent asset manager Boost & Co which Clifton says will help to drive its acquisition strategy faster towards its ambition of £5 billion of AuM within five years.

Clifton financial planning and business development director Anthony Carty said: “Colin and John… have built an excellent business providing a first-class financial planning service to their clients and professional connections.”

Anthony Carty.

BRWM clients will continue to receive “great” advice, which is “so important in these challenging times”, Mr Carty said, adding: “These are exciting times for all concerned.

“In addition to creating jobs and accelerating growth, the recent first round of (Boost) funding will also enable us to continue our technological innovation, ensuring we continue to lead the way with our technology-forward approach.

“We have a growing pipeline of potential acquisitions, and we hear from ongoing conversations that our proposition is forward-thinking and compelling.

“We are happy to explore options with other firms thinking about their exit strategy.”

Colin Morgan, who leads the acquired Aberdeen business.

Mr Morgan said: “Clifton has a like-minded attitude to client care to us. Yes, they are a larger firm offering comprehensive technical innovation that is difficult to achieve as a smaller entity, however, our final decision was based on getting to know their team and seeing their commitment to fairness in their dealings with us and, ultimately, the clients.”

William Robertson, partner in BRWM’s former sister company, said: “For the avoidance of any confusion, the acquisition does not involve Burnett & Reid LLP and we continue our long heritage as Aberdeen’s oldest independent law firm.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]