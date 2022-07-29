Motive Offshore’s Kerry Scott has learned to ‘join the dots’ at the firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motive Offshore’s Kerry Scott has learned to ‘join the dots’ at the firm

By Ian Forsyth
July 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 12:29 pm
Kerry Scott, HSEQ and people director at Motive Offshore Group.

A director at Aberdeenshire-based Motive Offshore Group is full of praise for Robert Gordon University’s Help to Grow: Management programme.

Kerry Scott was in the first cohort earlier this year and has already used the experience gained to help win approval for a new learning and development team at the firm she works for.

I find myself referring to many things I have learned about in the programme in general meetings.”

Explaining how she became involved with Help to Grow, Ms Scott said: “Our contact at Skills Development Scotland made our chief executive, Dave Acton, aware of this course. Dave asked if I was interested in attending, as he believed it would be good for my development.

The programme ran from January to May, with around three hours per week commitment. It was well-planned in advance to enable me to work around this.

“The course has helped me join the dots of all the different elements of the Motive business.”

Recent promotion

Ms Scott has been with Motive, which has Aberdeenshire bases in Boyndie, near Banff, and Kintore, as well as English and overseas operations, since 2016. Earlier this year she was promoted to health, safety, environment and quality (HSEQ), and people director.

She said she hadn’t previously participated in anything similar to Help to Grow, adding: “Other programmes have had the ‘all-or-nothing’ approach.

“But, instead of having to study for a full-blown degree that I would probably only get a small amount from, I have been able to learn key elements useful to my role and to the company.

“For example, how to put together a business plan for a new product line was extremely useful for me for proposing to our board the need for a learning and development team.

“I used the business model canvas from the Help to Grow programme and was successful in getting approval for the new team.”

Ms Scott is now enjoying the benefits of the Help to Grow scheme.

She feels what she learned on the course will definitely have a long-term positive effect on her work. She added: “I find myself referring to many things I have learned about in the programme in general meetings – such as strategic direction; what gives us competitive advantage; organisational development; and many more.

“It was also a great networking opportunity with others across several different industries.”

