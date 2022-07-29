Help to Grow gave Aberdeen businesswoman Julie Haig an appetite to learn more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Help to Grow gave Aberdeen businesswoman Julie Haig an appetite to learn more

By Ian Forsyth
July 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 12:15 pm
Julie Haig, of Haigs Food Hall, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen businesswoman and mother-of-three Julie Haig is a strong advocate of the Robert Gordon University (RGU) Help to Grow: Management course after taking part earlier this year.

Asked what she personally got out of being in the first intake, she said: “It gave me clarity that what I was doing as a business owner was correct.

“I never went to university, so it was really good to have an insight into that kind of life. It also gave me the confidence to invest in our firm to see it grow.”

Haigs is a family business set up in 2007 by husband-and-wide team James and Julie Haig.

It has an award-winning food hall on Schoolhill, and there is also a mobile-shop – Haigs Direct.

Mrs Haig applied to join Help to Grow after seeing it advertised. “I had really enjoyed helping my son during lockdown with his schoolwork,” she said, adding: “That developed an appetite for myself to learn more.

“The course was very easily adapted around my lifestyle. I was surprised at how I was able to fit it in as a busy business owner and mum-of-three.

“A lot was done online. The commitment was around two to four hours per week. The team at RGU were really accommodating. If you were unable to attend sessions, they were very understanding that your business had to come first.”

Mrs Haig continued: “The online module was so easy to manoeuvre and the RGU staff were really passionate about the whole programme. That came across in the teaching.

“I would like to thank the staff at RGU for making it such a worthwhile experience. I would also like to thank my great mentor, Shirley. It was so lovely to speak to someone with a fresh pair of eyes on things about our firm.

“The whole experience was extremely positive for our business and I have learned a lot of key skills. It was also so refreshing to do a business course at this stage in my life.”

