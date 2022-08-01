Alison Paton: Staff retention and line management are inextricably linked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alison Paton: Staff retention and line management are inextricably linked

By Alison Paton
August 1, 2022, 6:00 am
Alison Paton, founder of Aberdeen firm Align People HR
Alison Paton, founder of Aberdeen firm Align People HR

Line manager training and development has never been so important for employee retention as it is right now.

In today’s workplaces, talented employees have high expectations from employers and seek supportive environments where empathy, support and compassion are the norm.

Most people will have heard the saying “people don’t leave companies, they leave line managers”.

If line managers show positive leadership, empathy and understanding, and are conscious of their team’s needs, employees will naturally be more engaged and motivated to do their best.”

The recent Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) Working Lives Scotland report confirmed 33% of employees who resigned during the past year did so because of the leadership of senior management.

How managers lead has the biggest impact on a company’s culture, employee experience and, ultimately, motivation and engagement. It is vital for companies to get this right.

So how do companies get it right? I have more than 25 years’ experience in human resources, and the learning and development field. The most important area is not necessarily the most obvious.

A good line manager can make all the difference.

As a business grows the number of employees rises with it, and the requirement for people management and leadership skills become increasingly important. It is, therefore, vital to invest in your people managers.

Give them the opportunity to build much-needed resilience, to identify their purpose and create their desired brand as leaders. Resilient, forward-thinking leaders are the driving force in your business. Enabled leaders develop trusting relationships and influence others effectively. Those who can communicate with impact can, in turn, develop and motivate others to build high performing teams and a positive work culture.

The bigger picture

Line managers often get caught up in the delivery of day-to-day tasks, as opposed to thinking about the bigger picture – which involves planning a development strategy for their direct reports, as well as thinking about ways to develop personally. They need to understand the importance of this for the greater good of the team.

Often when an employee is promoted into a line manager role, training happens over the short term and only after the demands of the new job have been met. While short-term supervisory skills or management courses provide quick information and tips on people skills, the most beneficial, deeper learning develops with professional direction and experience over time.

Sometimes, particularly in small and medium-sized enterprise environments, such development is overlooked due to lack of resources or continuing operational demands pulling the line manager in other directions.

Employees are more likely to stick around at a company if there is a good development culture.

CIPD and Affinity Health at Work have identified five key behaviours for line managers to develop to ensure they are effective. These include being open, fair and consistent; handling conflict and people management issues; reliability; building and sustaining relationships; and supporting development.

Everyone knows a good line manager. They’re on the ball, they know themselves and they know their team. They are forward thinking, can see the bigger picture and have developed a resilience which gives them coping strategies in what is often a difficult position in a business.

Positive approach and a little understanding goes a long way

If line managers show positive leadership, empathy and understanding, and are conscious of their team’s needs, employees will naturally be more engaged and motivated to do their best.

As vice-chairwoman of the north Scotland and islands branch of CIPD I benefit from many useful training and development insights.

The CIPD Good Work Index 2022 says approximately a quarter of managers do not receive the training they need. Line managers who haven’t been given the opportunity to develop their people management or self-awareness skills can inadvertently be contributing to staff turnover.

It is, therefore, vital for employers to maximise the performance of their line managers, and give them the managerial courage needed to successfully lead their teams and ensure their organisation becomes an employer of choice.

Alison Paton, is the founder of Aberdeen company Align People HR and also vice-chairwoman of CIPD’s north Scotland and islands branch.

