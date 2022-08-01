Boozy Events duo follow up lockdown success with Elevator award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boozy Events duo follow up lockdown success with Elevator award

By Ian Forsyth
August 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 1, 2022, 11:46 am
l-r Gregor Sey and Cameron Esson of Boozy Events.
Cameron Esson and Gregor Sey of Boozy Events took to the stage at the recent 2022 Elevator Awards to be crowned winners of the business success, under five years category.

Mr Esson started the Aberdeen-based cocktail-venture as a sole-trader in 2017.

Services it now offers include mobile cocktail bars, virtual cocktail-making classes, corporate events and hybrid virtual/in-person events.

Virtual cocktail-making classes proved popular during lockdown and the firm is constantly innovating.

Making an early switch away from targeting individuals, the focus quickly turned to servicing the corporate market – especially companies with hybrid or fully remote teams typically located around the world.

Cocktail-making kit.

To date, Boozy Events has hosted events for people in more than 60 countries.

Mr Esson’s journey with Elevator began the year he founded Boozy Events when he took part in the business support organisation’s Challenge programme.

He then participated in the Aberdeen Academic Accelerator – an intensive eight-week fully-funded programme that connects participants with mentors and industry experts to test, research, develop and refine their ideas – taking them from concept to viable business plans.

Mr Esson said: “If you are looking to take your business idea or operating business to the next level, I’d really recommend giving the accelerator a go.”

Reflecting on the firm’s success at the Elevator Awards in June, Mr Sey added: “Elevator has helped shine the light on so many inspiring companies and individuals. We’re really proud to be recognised.”

Continuing their entrepreneurial journey, Boozy Events has been using the services of Elevator’s Business Gateway Aberdeen City and Shire colleagues.

And, as life returns to a more-normal routine following the worst of the pandemic, the firm’s entrepreneurial duo are very glad to be able to offer their in-person events again.

