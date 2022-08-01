Boozy Events duo follow up lockdown success with Elevator award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cameron Esson and Gregor Sey of Boozy Events took to the stage at the recent 2022 Elevator Awards to be crowned winners of the business success, under five years category.

Mr Esson started the Aberdeen-based cocktail-venture as a sole-trader in 2017.

Services it now offers include mobile cocktail bars, virtual cocktail-making classes, corporate events and hybrid virtual/in-person events.

Virtual cocktail-making classes proved popular during lockdown and the firm is constantly innovating.

Making an early switch away from targeting individuals, the focus quickly turned to servicing the corporate market – especially companies with hybrid or fully remote teams typically located around the world.

To date, Boozy Events has hosted events for people in more than 60 countries.

Mr Esson’s journey with Elevator began the year he founded Boozy Events when he took part in the business support organisation’s Challenge programme.

He then participated in the Aberdeen Academic Accelerator – an intensive eight-week fully-funded programme that connects participants with mentors and industry experts to test, research, develop and refine their ideas – taking them from concept to viable business plans.

Mr Esson said: “If you are looking to take your business idea or operating business to the next level, I’d really recommend giving the accelerator a go.”

Reflecting on the firm’s success at the Elevator Awards in June, Mr Sey added: “Elevator has helped shine the light on so many inspiring companies and individuals. We’re really proud to be recognised.”

Elevator focused on giving region’s start-ups best chance of success

Continuing their entrepreneurial journey, Boozy Events has been using the services of Elevator’s Business Gateway Aberdeen City and Shire colleagues.

And, as life returns to a more-normal routine following the worst of the pandemic, the firm’s entrepreneurial duo are very glad to be able to offer their in-person events again.