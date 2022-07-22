SSEN submits £480m Skye electricity supply plan for Ofgem approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

SSEN submits £480m Skye electricity supply plan for Ofgem approval

By Simon Warburton
July 22, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 22, 2022, 5:28 pm
View of Isle of Skye with fields, water and mountain in background.
Ofgem will decide SSEN's Skye electricity line replacement proposal.

Proposals for a £480 million replacement of the existing Fort Augustus to Skye electricity line have been submitted to energy regulator Ofgem.

SSEN Transmission says the Skye reinforcement project will be “one of the most significant” energy investments in the West Highlands since power was first brought to the area in the 1950s. The firm has submitted a Final Needs Case (FNC) to Ofgem for consideration.

£300m of local benefits

It is claimed the project will “unlock hundreds of skilled jobs” and deliver more than £1.2 billion to the UK economy during the lifetime of the asset, including £300m-worth of local benefits.

According to SSEN, the scheme will also create £160m-worth of net carbon benefits to the UK from the connection of low carbon energy, displacing emissions from fossil fuel-based generation.

Why is the project needed?

A planned replacement of the existing Fort Augustus to Skye electricity transmission line is “essential” to maintain network reliability and security of supply to homes and businesses along the route, SSEN said.

The firm added it would also allow connection of new renewable electricity to the UK transmission network, supporting the ambitions of the British Energy Security Strategy and contributing towards the UK and Scotland’s renewable energy and net-zero targets.

Fairy Pools on Skye.
Skye now waiting on transmission upgrade decision.

In its response to the island’s Initial Needs Case in April, Ofgem confirmed the Skye reinforcement project was needed to help meet future energy needs in the area, allowing regulatory and planning processes to be undertaken in parallel to avoid delays in delivery.

To illustrate some of the challenges in supplying electricity to Skye, the North of Scotland Hydro Electric Board (now Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) and Balfour Beatty produced a film – Over the Hills to Skye.

The video shows the trials associated with the construction of the original line which connected Skye to mainland Scotland in the 1970s.

SSEN Transmission managing director Rob McDonald said: “With an expected contribution of £1.2bn to the UK economy, £300m of which will be delivered locally, the Skye reinforcement project will deliver nationally important investment and support a just transition to net-zero.

‘Critical to maintain home-grown supply security’

“The submission of our Final Needs Case marks another step for the progression of the link, which will be critical to maintain and improve network reliability and home-grown security of supply.

“We will continue to engage with Ofgem and our stakeholders as we work to deliver this much-needed reinforcement to the GB grid.”

SSEN Transmission’s investment in the Skye reinforcement project is part of SSE’s Net Zero Acceleration Programme, which will see £12.5bn invested in the five years to 2026, or £7m every day.

SSEN to plough £4bn into north Scotland over five years

SSEN Transmission expects to invest around £4bn during the period as it delivers a network for net-zero in the north.

The firm, operating as Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission, owns, operates and develops the high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SSE.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]