SSEN submits £480m Skye electricity supply plan for Ofgem approval

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Proposals for a £480 million replacement of the existing Fort Augustus to Skye electricity line have been submitted to energy regulator Ofgem.

SSEN Transmission says the Skye reinforcement project will be “one of the most significant” energy investments in the West Highlands since power was first brought to the area in the 1950s. The firm has submitted a Final Needs Case (FNC) to Ofgem for consideration.

£300m of local benefits

It is claimed the project will “unlock hundreds of skilled jobs” and deliver more than £1.2 billion to the UK economy during the lifetime of the asset, including £300m-worth of local benefits.

According to SSEN, the scheme will also create £160m-worth of net carbon benefits to the UK from the connection of low carbon energy, displacing emissions from fossil fuel-based generation.

Why is the project needed?

A planned replacement of the existing Fort Augustus to Skye electricity transmission line is “essential” to maintain network reliability and security of supply to homes and businesses along the route, SSEN said.

The firm added it would also allow connection of new renewable electricity to the UK transmission network, supporting the ambitions of the British Energy Security Strategy and contributing towards the UK and Scotland’s renewable energy and net-zero targets.

In its response to the island’s Initial Needs Case in April, Ofgem confirmed the Skye reinforcement project was needed to help meet future energy needs in the area, allowing regulatory and planning processes to be undertaken in parallel to avoid delays in delivery.

To illustrate some of the challenges in supplying electricity to Skye, the North of Scotland Hydro Electric Board (now Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) and Balfour Beatty produced a film – Over the Hills to Skye.

The video shows the trials associated with the construction of the original line which connected Skye to mainland Scotland in the 1970s.

SSEN Transmission managing director Rob McDonald said: “With an expected contribution of £1.2bn to the UK economy, £300m of which will be delivered locally, the Skye reinforcement project will deliver nationally important investment and support a just transition to net-zero.

‘Critical to maintain home-grown supply security’

“The submission of our Final Needs Case marks another step for the progression of the link, which will be critical to maintain and improve network reliability and home-grown security of supply.

“We will continue to engage with Ofgem and our stakeholders as we work to deliver this much-needed reinforcement to the GB grid.”

SSEN Transmission’s investment in the Skye reinforcement project is part of SSE’s Net Zero Acceleration Programme, which will see £12.5bn invested in the five years to 2026, or £7m every day.

SSEN to plough £4bn into north Scotland over five years

SSEN Transmission expects to invest around £4bn during the period as it delivers a network for net-zero in the north.

The firm, operating as Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission, owns, operates and develops the high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SSE.