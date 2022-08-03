3t EnerMech to exclusively deliver industry training in Angola and Guyana

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A partnership of energy sector training provider 3T Energy Group and Aberdeen company EnerMech is to become the sole provider of licensed training in Angola and Guyana.

The four-year exclusivity agreement between joint venture 3t Enermech and the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) will deliver accredited skills programmes in both countries.

Empowering workers

Paul Attrill, vice-president, sales, 3t EnerMech, said: “Building safer, smarter and sustainable workforces is key to increasing the future prosperity of industries around the globe.

“This agreement will play a significant role in this. By delivering the ECITB’s products in Angola and Guyana we can empower workers by giving them accredited training and tools for their role.”

He added: “ECITB’s standards and procedures are world-class, and we are proud to be the only organisation to be able to deliver these in our training centres for the next four years and grow what we offer across the globe.”

Launched last year, the 3t EnerMech joint venture combines EnerMech’s expertise and track record in energy and infrastructure services with 3T Energy’s technology and management know-how, with the aim of delivering “best-in-class learning experiences”.

The partnership opened its first dedicated training facility in Angola’s industrial hub of Luanda last year.

Since its launch, 3t EnerMech has secured several contracts delivering its in-country service training to Angolan nationals and will now exclusively offer ECITB courses – such as its mechanical joint integrity and confined space range – to support and upskill the local workforce.

In February this year, 3t EnerMech announced it was working with Orinduik Development Incorporated Training Centre to develop Guyana’s first oil and gas training facility, following an investment of more than £16.6 million.

Delivering specialist courses to support the South American country’s growing oil and gas industry, the centre will be the first and only ECITB internationally accredited training provider in Guyana.

ECITB works with nearly 200 licensed training providers in more than 25 countries.

Its training and qualifications in skills for the engineering construction industry are recognised globally.

Mozambique project

Meanwhile, 3t EnerMech has helped to shape future training requirements for Mozambique’s growing oil and gas workforce under a UK Government contract.

The project saw the partnership provide evidence-based analysis of the existing oil and gas skills training of Mozambican technical and vocational education and training institutions, for later comparison with international standards to identify any gaps.

Andrew Noble, vice-president, 3t EnerMech, said winning the “significant piece of work” in support of Mozambique’s local content development strategy was of “major importance” to the alliance and its strategic objectives.

He added: “A core aim of the partnership is to engage with local regions to develop local content and ultimately deliver more highly skilled global workers.

“Mozambique is a significant player in the global oil and gas market and with activity continuing to ramp up, the country requires a robust, skilled workforce to support new long-term projects. This study will play a key role in future training and development programmes in the country and we look forward to delivering the data it presents.”

Founded in April 2008, EnerMech provides specialist integrated mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and integrity services to the international energy and infrastructure sectors, from pre-commissioning to operations, maintenance and late-life support and decommissioning.

Its 3t EnerMech partner, 3T Energy owns businesses including Aberdeen-based offshore survival training specialist AIS Survivex, acquired in 2018.