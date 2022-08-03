3t EnerMech to exclusively deliver industry training in Angola and Guyana

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

3t EnerMech to exclusively deliver industry training in Angola and Guyana

By Keith Findlay
August 3, 2022, 11:45 am
Joint venture 3t EnerMech has hit the ground running in Angola.

A partnership of energy sector training provider 3T Energy Group and Aberdeen company EnerMech is to become the sole provider of licensed training in Angola and Guyana.

The four-year exclusivity agreement between joint venture 3t Enermech and the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) will deliver accredited skills programmes in both countries.

Empowering workers

Paul Attrill, vice-president, sales, 3t EnerMech, said: “Building safer, smarter and sustainable workforces is key to increasing the future prosperity of industries around the globe.

“This agreement will play a significant role in this. By delivering the ECITB’s products in Angola and Guyana we can empower workers by giving them accredited training and tools for their role.”

He added: “ECITB’s standards and procedures are world-class, and we are proud to be the only organisation to be able to deliver these in our training centres for the next four years and grow what we offer across the globe.”

Paul Attrill, vice-president, sales, 3t EnerMech.

Launched last year, the 3t EnerMech joint venture combines EnerMech’s expertise and track record in energy and infrastructure services with 3T Energy’s technology and management know-how, with the aim of delivering “best-in-class learning experiences”.

The partnership opened its first dedicated training facility in Angola’s industrial hub of Luanda last year.

Since its launch, 3t EnerMech has secured several contracts delivering its in-country service training to Angolan nationals and will now exclusively offer ECITB courses – such as its mechanical joint integrity and confined space range – to support and upskill the local workforce.

Scottish expertise in oil and gas are much sought-after in Angola.

In February this year, 3t EnerMech announced it was working with Orinduik Development Incorporated Training Centre to develop Guyana’s first oil and gas training facility, following an investment of more than £16.6 million.

Delivering specialist courses to support the South American country’s growing oil and gas industry, the centre will be the first and only ECITB internationally accredited training provider in Guyana.

ECITB works with nearly 200 licensed training providers in more than 25 countries.

Its training and qualifications in skills for the engineering construction industry are recognised globally.

Mozambique project

Meanwhile, 3t EnerMech has helped to shape future training requirements for Mozambique’s growing oil and gas workforce under a UK Government contract.

The project saw the partnership provide evidence-based analysis of the existing oil and gas skills training of Mozambican technical and vocational education and training institutions, for later comparison with international standards to identify any gaps.

Andrew Noble, vice-president, 3t EnerMech, said winning the “significant piece of work” in support of Mozambique’s local content development strategy was of “major importance” to the alliance and its strategic objectives.

He added: “A core aim of the partnership is to engage with local regions to develop local content and ultimately deliver more highly skilled global workers.

“Mozambique is a significant player in the global oil and gas market and with activity continuing to ramp up, the country requires a robust, skilled workforce to support new long-term projects. This study will play a key role in future training and development programmes in the country and we look forward to delivering the data it presents.”

Founded in April 2008, EnerMech provides specialist integrated mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and integrity services to the international energy and infrastructure sectors, from pre-commissioning to operations, maintenance and late-life support and decommissioning.

Its 3t EnerMech partner, 3T Energy owns businesses including Aberdeen-based offshore survival training specialist AIS Survivex, acquired in 2018.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]