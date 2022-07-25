Salmon farmer Loch Duart on a joint mission to support community projects

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salmon farmer Loch Duart and feed supplier BioMar have together launched a new fund to support community projects in the north-west Highlands and Western Isles.

Early initiatives supported by the Loch Duart and BioMar Community Fund – which is open to projects in Sutherland and on the Uists – include school wellbeing days and electric go-kart building to sponsorships for local football clubs and martial arts groups.

Primary schools in Durness, Kinlochbervie and Scourie Primary, as well as Kinlochbervie High School received £2,000 towards staff wellbeing days.

Benefits for staff and pupils

Staff were invited to choose items from hampers full of teas, snacks, candles, and bath bombs. They were also treated to a special lunch, while community groups came into the schools to provide dancercise, zumba, yoga and massage sessions.

Staff rooms also received a makeover, including new kitchen units, counters, appliances, utensils, crockery and table and chairs. Teachers can now sit and eat together properly on their break in a much calmer and more relaxing social space.

Funding also went towards a north-west schools project to build an electric go kart, with the pupils involved then going on to compete against rival teams from elsewhere.

Early sponsorships from the new fund include a kit deal for North Uist United Football Club.

Fund administrator Rebecca MacInnes, human resources manager, Loch Duart, said: “It’s an honour to announce some of the successful projects which have become the first recipients of the new Loch Duart and BioMar Community Fund. With a focus on supporting schools and health and wellbeing, we are ensuring the funding goes to groups who really need this extra bit of money to carry on their important work.

“Whether it’s giving school environments a much-needed makeover for both pupils and teachers, or wellbeing hampers and events being created for staff to give them a boost, it shows that a little bit of help can do a whole lot of good. We’re looking forward to sharing more news about the projects we’re supporting across Sutherland the Uists.”

BioMar sales and business development director Mike McLeish said: “We have partnered to set up the community fund to ensure communities around Loch Duart’s farming sites have access to funding aimed at improving people’s lives through a range of amazing projects. We look forward to seeing how these brilliant communities use our funding to transform the Uists and Sutherland.”

Are you needing funds for a project?

Those seeking funding for projects in the Uists or Sutherland can fid out more by contacting Ms MacInnes on 01971 910390 or at rebecca.macinnes@lochduart.com

Scourie-based Loch Duart produces more than 6,000 tonnes of salmon a year from its farms in Sutherland and the Outer Hebrides. The firm employs about 160 people in the Western Isles, Sutherland and Ross and Cromarty.