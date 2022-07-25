Salmon farmer Loch Duart on a joint mission to support community projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Salmon farmer Loch Duart on a joint mission to support community projects

By Keith Findlay
July 25, 2022, 12:02 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 12:07 pm
North Uist United FC in their Loch Duart-sponsored kit.
Salmon farmer Loch Duart and feed supplier BioMar have together launched a new fund to support community projects in the north-west Highlands and Western Isles.

Early initiatives supported by the Loch Duart and BioMar Community Fund – which is open to projects in Sutherland and on the Uists – include school wellbeing days and electric go-kart building to sponsorships for local football clubs and martial arts groups.

Primary schools in Durness, Kinlochbervie and Scourie Primary, as well as Kinlochbervie High School received £2,000 towards staff wellbeing days.

Benefits for staff and pupils

Staff were invited to choose items from hampers full of teas, snacks, candles, and bath bombs. They were also treated to a special lunch, while community groups came into the schools to provide dancercise, zumba, yoga and massage sessions.

Staff rooms also received a makeover, including new kitchen units, counters, appliances, utensils, crockery and table and chairs. Teachers can now sit and eat together properly on their break in a much calmer and more relaxing social space.

Funding also went towards a north-west schools project to build an electric go kart, with the pupils involved then going on to compete against rival teams from elsewhere.

Children from north-west schools with their electric “goblin” go-kart.

Early sponsorships from the new fund include a kit deal for North Uist United Football Club.

Fund administrator Rebecca MacInnes, human resources manager, Loch Duart, said: “It’s an honour to announce some of the successful projects which have become the first recipients of the new Loch Duart and BioMar Community Fund. With a focus on supporting schools and health and wellbeing, we are ensuring the funding goes to groups who really need this extra bit of money to carry on their important work.

“Whether it’s giving school environments a much-needed makeover for both pupils and teachers, or wellbeing hampers and events being created for staff to give them a boost, it shows that a little bit of help can do a whole lot of good. We’re looking forward to sharing more news about the projects we’re supporting across Sutherland the Uists.”

BioMar sales and business development director Mike McLeish said: “We have partnered to set up the community fund to ensure communities around Loch Duart’s farming sites have access to funding aimed at improving people’s lives through a range of amazing projects. We look forward to seeing how these brilliant communities use our funding to transform the Uists and Sutherland.”

Are you needing funds for a project?

Those seeking funding for projects in the Uists or Sutherland can fid out more by contacting Ms MacInnes on 01971 910390 or at rebecca.macinnes@lochduart.com

Scourie-based Loch Duart produces more than 6,000 tonnes of salmon a year from its farms in Sutherland and the Outer Hebrides. The firm employs about 160 people in the Western Isles, Sutherland and Ross and Cromarty.

