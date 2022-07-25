Serica Energy rejects new £1.15bn bid from North Sea rival Kistos By Allister Thomas and Keith Findlay July 25, 2022, 3:45 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 5:18 pm 0 Kistos executive chairman Andrew Austin and Serica Energy CEO Mitch Clegg. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Well-Safe Solutions lands North Sea deal creating 60 new jobs Inverurie residents fighting Costa drive-thru plans, Torry bookies to become pizzeria and new AirBnB-style holiday spot beside Ythan Estuary Serica ‘considers position’ on upstart Kistos’ £1billion North Sea merger plan FirstGroup asks for extra time for £1.2bn takeover proposal