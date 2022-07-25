BP reveals funding plan for possible new gas pipeline from Sullom Voe By Hamish Penman July 25, 2022, 7:44 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 8:04 pm 0 Sullom Voe, Shetland. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal BP to review impact of windfall tax on £5 billion North Sea investment plans BP pledges £18bn investment in UK as it faces windfall tax calls BP targeting 26m barrels of oil from North Sea Murlach field ‘Business as usual’ as Russian tanker berthed at Sullom Voe