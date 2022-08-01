Another acquisition for AAB as customs-focused Charlton House joins the group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Another acquisition for AAB as customs-focused Charlton House joins the group

By Keith Findlay
August 1, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: August 1, 2022, 7:30 am
From left, Alistair Duncan, Jon Hicks and Neil Dinnes of AAB.
Fast-growing chartered accountancy and business services group AAB has made another acquisition, this time swooping to buy customs consultancy Charlton House.

It is the latest in a string of expansionary deals for Aberdeen-headquartered AAB and allows it to provide customs duty services across its UK, Irish and wider international network. The acquisition value was undisclosed.

This acquisition strengthens our overall indirect tax proposition.”

Neil Dinnes, partner and head of corporate and international tax, AAB.

Charlton House, based in Horsham, West Sussex, works with a wide range of businesses on all aspects of the customs supply chain and has a particular focus on compliance services.

Alistair Duncan, Head of AAB’s indirect tax practice, said: “The last two years have demonstrated the growing need for customs duty advice.

“The addition of the Charlton House team will strengthen our existing team, bringing fresh skills and expert knowledge which will enhance our capabilities in the indirect tax space.”

‘Significant’ growth

Neil Dinnes, partner and head of corporate and international tax, AAB, added: “We have achieved significant growth in our VAT compliance and advisory business in recent years.

“This acquisition strengthens our overall indirect tax proposition by adding the ability to provide more specialist customs duty compliance and advisory services to our clients.”

Charlton House’s founders, Jon Hicks and Seanna Whitmore, are staying on at the English business, which is being rebranded as AAB with immediate effect.

Irish deal

AAB, formerly Anderson Anderson & Brown, crossed the Irish Sea with its previous acquisition.

The firm announced in May it had “merged” with FPM, based in Newry, Northern Ireland, but with operations on both sides of the Irish border. Financial terms for that deal were also undisclosed.

Last year AAB snapped up a majority stake in Edinburgh company Purpose HR and Glasgow-based accountancy firm Hardie Caldwell in a strategic expansion push into the central belt.

Those two deals were followed by the acquisition of Leeds-based independent accountancy firm Sagars to further expand AAB’s UK regional presence.

Then, in October, it emerged London-based August Equity had taken a majority stake in AAB for an undisclosed sum.

AAB, based at Prime Four business park, in Kingswells, now boasts annual revenue of more than £50 million and a 550-plus workforce across more than 10 offices in the UK and Ireland.

AAB’s Aberdeen headquarters.

The firm was founded in 1990 by retired senior partner Mike Brown and two former E&Y colleagues, Bobby Anderson and Sheena Anderson.

It describes itself these days as a “tech-enabled business critical services group across finance and HR”.

Tags

Conversation

