Aberdeenshire financial adviser chalks up 100th episode of popular podcast

By Keith Findlay
August 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 1, 2022, 8:00 am
Phil Anderson at work on The Personal Finance Show.
Phil Anderson at work on The Personal Finance Show.

North-east financial adviser Phil Anderson has delivered the 100th edition of his popular money podcasts.

The founder and managing director of Phil Anderson Financial Services (PAFS) launched his UK Personal Finance Show in August 2020.

Since then the series has had more than 66,000 downloads.

I can’t believe the success we’ve had. I believe we should offer accessible financial advice to everyone for any situation.”

Phil Anderson.

The weekly podcasts feature radio host John Mellis interviewing Mr Anderson to discuss different aspects of personal finance.

Within a year the broadcasts were ranked top in their category on Apple Podcasts.

They were consistently at or near the top of the chart in the UK for personal finance, rapidly growing in popularity.

By the anniversary of the first episode, the podcast was averaging 1,350 downloads a month. In its second year, the figure mushroomed to 7,000.

‘Engaging and accessible’

Mr Anderson said the method of financial advice delivery made the topics more engaging and accessible.

He added: “I began the podcast in 2020 to simply help people during difficult financial times and provide free guidance.

“I want to ensure we cover topics and provide advice for every financial situation anyone may find themselves in.

“My favourite podcast to record has been Saving for Holidays, mainly because I love holidays myself but it’s important for everyone to get that work and life balance.

“I can’t believe the success we’ve had with the podcast, and I want to thank my host, John Mellis, who interviews me every week, as well as all the guests and, most importantly, our listeners.

“I love doing the podcast as I believe we should offer accessible financial advice to everyone for any situation, and even my first episodes I recorded at the beginning are still relevant today. I appreciate the great feedback we receive from the podcast and look forward to continuing the show.”

Topics covered by the podcasts include financial advice for Christmas.

The podcasts reflect the range of services offered by PAFS, including mortgages, pensions and investments. They also cover topics such as savings advice for Christmas, university funding, divorce planning, and financial help for miscarriage, stillbirth and neonatal death.

PAFS is based in Ellon, with other offices in Aberdeen, Inverurie, Westhill, Banff, Wick and Dundee, as well as operations in Yorkshire.

