Housebuilder Bancon hails a “much improved” Aberdeenshire market for profits boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Housebuilder Bancon hails a “much improved” Aberdeenshire market for profits boost

By Erikka Askeland
August 2, 2022, 6:28 pm Updated: August 2, 2022, 6:33 pm
Bancon Group said it enjoyed a "record year" for sales of private homes across developments in Aberdeen city, shire and the central belt.
Bancon Group said it enjoyed a "record year" for sales of private homes across developments in Aberdeen city, shire and the central belt.

An Aberdeenshire housebuilder revealed a greater than tenfold increase in profits due to a “much improved” market in the north east.

Bancon Group said it enjoyed a “record year” for sales of private homes across developments in Aberdeen city, shire and the central belt.

This was despite its construction division facing a more challenging year due to supply chain disruption and escalating costs, it said.

How many houses have been sold and where?

In 2021/22, the Banchory-based company sold 260 homes, of which 135 were private and 125 were affordable across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Highlands, Tayside and the central belt.

As a result of  the positive sales, it has started building homes at Lochside of Leys in Banchory and the Aspire Residence in Aberdeen city centre.

A five-bedroom built by Bancon Homes.

Work has also started on the Cloverhill affordable housing site at Bridge of Don, where Bancon is building 536 units over a four-year period.

It added “positive momentum” has been carried into the new financial year with 60% of its target sales for 2022/23 already secured.

Bancon Group chief executive, John Irvine, said: “The underlying strength of the group, together with our clear strategy, has resulted in considerably increased profits, despite the well-documented headwinds being experienced by the industry.

“We have entered the current financial year with strong forward orders across all our businesses and continue to focus on our longer-term growth by significantly investing in the attraction, retention and development of people and increasing the production capacity of Deeside Timberframe.

“With these strong foundations and proactive measures we’ve taken to address the challenges of supply chain disruption, recruitment and rising costs, I am optimistic that we will produce another strong performance in the current year.”

Bancon Group chief executive John Irvine (right) with Andrew Tweedie, group finance director (left).

Established in 1975,  Bancon Group employs more than 250 people. It is owned by the family of James Burnett of Leys, 81, who also own the Leys Estate.

Bancon Group reported a 24% increase in turnover, on comparable pre-pandemic years, and 55% on the previous Covid-impacted year, in its accounts for the year ending 31 March 2022.

A Bancon showhome at its Reserve at Eden development.

It said  turnover reached £114m, up £40m on 2021

Pre-tax profits rose from £200,000 to £2.7m, which it said was “due to a full year’s trading with strong performances in the homes and timberframe businesses”.

It said its Deeside Timberframe business delivered an “exceptional trading performance” as a result of increased activity in both social and private housing.

It added it aims to increase production capacity in order to “capitalise on the positive market demand for offsite, sustainable construction methods”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal