Scottish seafood projects share £270,000 from latest UK funding round

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Collaboration projects between researchers and fishers in Scotland have been awarded £270,000 from a fund aiming to promote sustainable fisheries.

The latest award announced by fisheries minister Victoria Prentis on a visit to Shetland is the second disbursement of funds from the Fisheries Industry Science Partnerships (FISP) scheme.

The four projects are amongst 17 which have been supported.

So far more than £4 million has been made available by the UK Government to fund projects under the scheme, which in turn is part of the £100m UK Seafood Fund.

The fund was the result of a pledge made by outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to support the sector after signing off the Brexit deal.

Ms Prentis will also announce a further funding round for the FISP is opening, with increased awards of up to £1m for two-year projects and new eligible funding areas, allowing for a wider variety of more ambitious projects to receive support.

‘I want our fishing industry to thrive’

Ms Prentice said: “Our world-class fishing and seafood sectors are packed full of expertise and innovation, and the UK Seafood Fund is making sure these excellent schemes have the financial backing needed to succeed.

“I want our fishing industry to thrive, to be more sustainable and to invest in the people who will make it a success for decades ahead – so I encourage everyone to bring forward their pioneering ideas.”

UK Government minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord said: “It is fantastic to see four Scottish projects benefiting from nearly £270,000 of UK Government investment. It will not only cement our fishing industry’s reputation as one of the best in the world, but also elevate its potential even further.

“From research into maximising cockle stocks by the University of Glasgow to monitoring ling on Shetland with the University of the Highlands and Islands, there is so much hard work going on in Scotland to benefit the industry everywhere.

Around £1.4m was allocated in the initial launch of the FISP scheme in 2021 for a number of projects inlcuding workshops with scientists based in Aberdeen.