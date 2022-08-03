Scottish seafood projects share £270,000 from latest UK funding round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Scottish seafood projects share £270,000 from latest UK funding round

By Erikka Askeland
August 3, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: August 3, 2022, 6:32 am
Post Thumbnail

Collaboration projects between researchers and fishers in Scotland have been awarded £270,000 from a fund aiming to promote sustainable fisheries.

The latest award announced by fisheries minister Victoria Prentis on a visit to Shetland is the second disbursement of funds from the Fisheries Industry Science Partnerships (FISP) scheme.

The four projects are amongst 17 which have been supported.

So far more than £4 million has been made available by the UK Government to fund projects under the scheme, which in turn is part of the £100m UK Seafood Fund.

The fund was the result of a pledge made by outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to support the sector after signing off the Brexit deal.

Fishing minister Victoria Prentis.

Ms Prentis will also announce a further funding round for the FISP is opening, with increased awards of up to £1m for two-year projects and new eligible funding areas, allowing for a wider variety of more ambitious projects to receive support.

‘I want our fishing industry to thrive’

Ms Prentice said: “Our world-class fishing and seafood sectors are packed full of expertise and innovation, and the UK Seafood Fund is making sure these excellent schemes have the financial backing needed to succeed.

“I want our fishing industry to thrive, to be more sustainable and to invest in the people who will make it a success for decades ahead – so I encourage everyone to bring forward their pioneering ideas.”

Tory peer and Scotland Office minister Malcolm Offord.

UK Government minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord said: “It is fantastic to see four Scottish projects benefiting from nearly £270,000 of UK Government investment. It will not only cement our fishing industry’s reputation as one of the best in the world, but also elevate its potential even further.

“From research into maximising cockle stocks by the University of Glasgow to monitoring ling on Shetland with the University of the Highlands and Islands, there is so much hard work going on in Scotland to benefit the industry everywhere.

Around £1.4m was allocated in the initial launch of the FISP scheme in 2021 for a number of projects inlcuding workshops with scientists based in Aberdeen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]