On your bikes: Hundreds to wheel into Aberdeen for adventure tourism conference

By Erikka Askeland
August 9, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 9, 2022, 5:01 pm
The Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland's Scottish Mountain Bike Conference will showcase the array of trails available in Aberdeenshire and across Scotland to an international industry audience in November.
Hundreds of mountain biking enthusiasts will descend on Aberdeen in November for a conference promoting Scotland’s adventure tourism credentials to the world.

Titled ‘Leading The Way’, the three-day event will feature global mountain bike leaders, product and industry announcements, international media trips, discussion and consultation on the future of Scottish mountain biking.

It is the first time the event, which is led by Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBinS) in partnership with the North East Adventure Tourism project (Neat), has come to Aberdeen.

DMBinS was formed to lead the Scottish Mountain Bike Strategy 2019- 2025, which aims to boost participation as well as economic impact of the passtime to £158 million by 2025, a 51% increase.

WATCH: What is Scotland’s Mountain Bike Strategy?

Meanwhile, Neat is led by Opportunity North East (ONE), VisitAberdeenshire and partners.

The Neat project has amassed a fund £890,00 over the last three years and aims to create 500 jobs and help to transform the north-east into a world-class destination for adventure tourism.

Chief executive of ONE, Jennifer Craw, who will be speaking at the conference, said: “Aberdeenshire is recognised as one of the activity’s fast-emerging destinations in Scotland with a wide variety of exceptionally beautiful routes and an extraordinary breadth of variety of riding.

“Building on these assets is at the heart of the Neat project to grow inclusive, low-carbon adventure tourism, create up to 500 new jobs in rural areas and the city, deliver community and economic benefits and manage the region’s natural capital in a sustainable way.

“ONE, DMBinS and the other Neat partners look forward to sharing our vision, ambition and delivery with the global mountain biking community in Aberdeen in November.”

The Scottish Mountain Bike Conference will take place at P&J Live in November 2022. L to R: Anna Riddell, Aberdeenshire Mountain Bike & Adventure Tourism development co-ordinator; Calum McBain, downhill and enduro mountain bike racer; Will Clarke, Neat project manager; Jennifer Craw, CEO Opportunity North East;  Graeme McLean, head of DMBinS; and ultra-distance rider Alice Lemkes.

Graeme McLean, head of DMBinS, a partnership project based within Scottish Cycling, said organisers expect the conference to attract around 250 to 300 delegates from Scotland, the rest of the UK and internationally.

He added: “The delegates are likely to work directly in mountain biking or in a field which encompasses mountain biking including: tourism businesses, land managers, local authorities, public sector agencies, cycling organisations and academics.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the successes in Scottish mountain biking, whilst looking to the future to ensure we continue to develop the sport in a sustainable manner.”

The event will be held at P&J Live from 3 to 5 November 2022.

WATCH: Mountain biking in Aberdeenshire, a short film by DMBinS and Dominic Simmons Films

The 2022 conference, at North East Scotland’s state of the art events venue, P&J Live (TECA),will showcase the significant array of trails available in Aberdeenshire and across Scotland to an international industry audience.

What is the conference plan?

The opening day (3 November) will focus on planning for the future for those involved in mountain biking tourism, product development and the sustainable economic growth of the sport.

Speakers from industry leaders to academics and sector experts will be presenting and discussing macro challenges and opportunities which are being played out on a global scale.

Day two (4 November) will focus on how to sustainably grow participation in mountain biking and continue to develop a world class athlete development system and will close with the Scottish MTB Awards.

The last day of the conference (5 November) will offer delegates and volunteers the opportunity to attend a variety of trail building case studies, across Aberdeenshire, to view good practice and discuss how the right trails can be built, in the right places and managed by the right people.

Potential delegates can  choose fro different conference packages and take advantage of an early bird rate, which will be available until the 3 September.

 

