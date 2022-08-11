Aberdeenshire timber frame firm hails £12 million sales in its first year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire timber-frame company says it has done £12 million worth of business since it launched last year.

Celebrating its first anniversary on 11 August, Kirkwood Timber Frame said it has doubled the number of staff it employs at its factory in Sauchen.

Starting out with 14 employees in August, the manufacturer now has a total headcount of 35, which includes a mix of factory operatives, estimators, technical managers, designers, business development roles and more.

The company, which designs and delivers timber frame kits across Scotland, was launched following a £2m investment from its sister company Kirkwood Homes.

The cash was used to double its premises in Sauchen to 52,118ft2 featuring production machinery for the manufacture of timber frame wall panels, cassette floors, staircases and doorsets.

Demand for quality

Kirkwood Timber Frame business development director Malcolm Thomson said: “The new business we have secured is incredible and emphasises the demand for high quality timber frame products aligned to a great service.

“Thanks to the £2 million invested into the business, which allowed us to revamp and extend our factory, we have transformed the process of manufacturing our timber frame kits.

“This improves the safety of our growing team, increases quality for our customers and ultimately drives down lead times to increase the volume of projects we can support across the north-east and throughout the country.”

Kirkwood Timber Frame works with customers including builders, developers, self-builders and architects across Scotland.

So far, its products have been used in the build of 270 energy-efficient homes across Scotland.

Thomson said the firm was working on how to “digitalise the way we work to help reach net-zero goals”.

He added: “By incorporating more technology into our daily activity, especially our factory operations, we are reducing the amount of paper and energy we use as an organisation.

“Collectively, we aim to work towards an environmentally friendly future.”