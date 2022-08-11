Aberdeenshire timber frame firm hails £12 million sales in its first year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire timber frame firm hails £12 million sales in its first year

By Erikka Askeland
August 11, 2022, 1:10 pm Updated: August 11, 2022, 6:20 pm
Kirkwood Timber Frame said it has doubled the number of staff it employs at its factory in Sauchen.
An Aberdeenshire timber-frame company says it has done £12 million worth of business since it launched last year.

Celebrating its first anniversary on 11 August, Kirkwood Timber Frame said it has doubled the number of staff it employs at its factory in Sauchen.

Starting out with 14 employees in August, the manufacturer now has a total headcount of 35, which includes a mix of factory operatives, estimators, technical managers, designers, business development roles and more.

The company, which designs and delivers timber frame kits across Scotland, was launched following a £2m investment from its sister company Kirkwood Homes.

Malcolm Thomson, business development director at Kirkwood Timber Frame said investment has “transformed the process of manufacturing”.

The cash was used to double its premises in Sauchen to 52,118ft2 featuring production machinery for the manufacture of timber frame wall panels, cassette floors, staircases and doorsets.

Demand for quality

Kirkwood Timber Frame business development director Malcolm Thomson said: “The new business we have secured is incredible and emphasises the demand for high quality timber frame products aligned to a great service.

“Thanks to the £2 million invested into the business, which allowed us to revamp and extend our factory, we have transformed the process of manufacturing our timber frame kits.

“This improves the safety of our growing team, increases quality for our customers and ultimately drives down lead times to increase the volume of projects we can support across the north-east and throughout the country.”

Kirkwood Timber Frame works with customers including builders, developers, self-builders and architects across Scotland.

So far, its products have been used in the build of 270 energy-efficient homes across Scotland.

Thomson said the firm was working on how to “digitalise the way we work to help reach net-zero goals”.

He added: “By incorporating more technology into our daily activity, especially our factory operations, we are reducing the amount of paper and energy we use as an organisation.

“Collectively, we aim to work towards an environmentally friendly future.”

