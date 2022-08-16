FirstGroup suitor walks away from £1.3bn-plus deal but leaves door open for possible return to negotiating table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

FirstGroup suitor walks away from £1.3bn-plus deal but leaves door open for possible return to negotiating table

By Keith Findlay
August 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 16, 2022, 6:48 pm
Will FirstGroup's bus and rail operations find a new owner?
Will FirstGroup's bus and rail operations find a new owner?

International private equity house I Squared Capital Advisors has walked away from a potential £1.3 billion-plus takeover of Aberdeen-based transport giant FirstGroup.

Announcing its decision not to proceed with an offer, I Squared said it was acting in accordance with listed company takeover rules and a deadline of 5pm on Thursday to put up or shut up” – to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for FirstGroup or walk away.

But I Squared also reported it could return to the negotiating table should circumstances change.

Increased offer

This would be, for example, in the event of an agreement or recommendation of the board of directors of FirstGroup, an announcement of a firm intention to make an offer for FirstGroup by or on behalf of a third party, or where there is some other “material change of circumstances”.

FTSE 250-listed FirstGroup revealed I Squared had raised its offer to £1.35 per share, from £1.18 previously, plus a further sum dependent on the outcome of an “earnout” linked to the sale of its First Transit subsidiary in North America, as well as net proceeds realised from “legacy assets and liabilities” of its former Greyhound business.

The company added: “The board, having carefully evaluated the proposal together with its advisers, concluded that the cash component significantly undervalues FirstGroup’s continuing operations and its future prospects, and the contingent value does not provide shareholders with sufficient certainty.

“FirstGroup is a cash generative, well capitalised business with a significantly de-risked balance sheet and strong positions in the UK bus and rail markets and, with new chief executive officer Graham Sutherland in place, has a resilient and robust platform from which to develop and maximise both organic and inorganic opportunities that exist for growth in the core business.

“Additionally, there is further value to be realised from FirstGroup’s non-core businesses which include the value of the legacy Greyhound assets and residual liabilities, as well as the value of the First Transit earnout.”

Shares down more than 11%

FirstGroup highlighted continued uncertainty for its UK bus and rail operations “in light of the pandemic and the broader macroeconomic backdrop” but the company expects to make “significant” further progress in its current trading year.

FirstGroup has about 750 million shares in circulation. The stock was down by more than 11% to 114.2p by today’s market close.

I Squared – operating from offices in London, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Delhi and Miami – had made previous approaches for the bus and rail firm, with FirstGroup twice asking for an extension to the “put up or shut up” deadline.

FirsGroup announced the sale of its North American businesses, including Greyhound, last year.

FirstGroup announced last year it had completed the sale of North American businesses First Student and First Transit. They were acquired by Swedish private equity group EQT Infrastructure in a deal worth £3.3bn.

Last October, FirstGroup said it had sold Greyhound – the iconic coach business connecting cities across North America – drawing its ownership to a close after 14 years. The £125 million sale to Germany’s FlixMobility more than two years after the division was put up for sale ended FirstGroup’s interests across the Atlantic, leaving it to focus on its UK bus and train operations

FirstGroup is the second-largest regional bus operator and biggest rail firm in the UK.

The company employs about 30,000 people and carries around 1.5m passengers across its networks every day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Speyside Brewery founder Seb Jones will continue as managing director.
Speyside Brewery back in business at bigger premises in Forres after Covid hiatus
0
To go with story by Allister Thomas. - Picture shows; -. -. Supplied by Altera Infrastructure Date; Unknown
No impact to employees as Altera Infrastructure announces Chapter 11 bankruptcy
0
One half of Stonehaven Sea Salt, Ellen Renouf checks the clarity of some seawater. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
WATCH: How a Stonehaven couple collect seawater to make premium salt crystals
0
CR0036332 BrewDog brewery, Balmacassie Commercial Park, Ellon, Pictured is James Watt in the packing plant Picture by Paul Glendell 14/06 /2022
Brewdog's James Watt: I can't wait to showcase Aberdeen to 10,000 from around the…
0
Pictured are shareholders at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 07/04/2018
Everything you need to know about Brewdog's 2022 AGM at Aberdeen's Hazlehead Park
0
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Kirkwood Timber Frame celebrates ?12m sales in first year of business Picture shows; Malcolm Thomson, business development director at Kirkwood Timber Frame and team. Sauchen. Supplied by Kirkwood Timbe Frame Date; 06/08/2021
Aberdeenshire timber frame firm hails £12 million sales in its first year
0
To go with story by Mark Lammey. Cambo protest Picture shows; Greenpeace Norway activists in kayaks confront Siem Day loading drilling infrastructure for the Cambo oil field on behalf of Siccar Point Energy and Shell Oil, at Randaberg Industries, outside Stavanger, Norway.. Stavanger. Supplied by ? Espen Mills / Greenpeace Date; 23/08/2021; b95b7ec6-2526-4056-b32a-065497ed05ef Greenpeace Norway activists in kayaks confront Siem Day loading drilling infrastructure for the Cambo oil field on behalf of Siccar Point Energy and Shell Oil, at Randaberg Industries, outside Stavanger, Norway.
Shell launches process to offload stake in controversy-struck Cambo field
0
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
Supporters of green freeport for north-east have urged Nicola Sturgeon to back her pledge…
0
Offshore workers
Assault most common crime on offshore platforms, new police figures show
0
BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 07: Robert MacIntyre is pictured during the abrdn Scottish Open practice day at the Renaissance Club on July 07, 2021, in Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group); a84dcd44-0153-4f63-a7b2-b7361507747c
Abrdn in 'tricky position' as it faces FTSE 100 relegation
0

More from Press and Journal

Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…
Borough Briggs, the home of Elgin City.
Caley Thistle defender joins Elgin City on loan
Ryan Calvert saved the girl from downing. Supplied by Ryan Calvert.
'I did what everyone else would have done': Aberdeen man saves girl, 9, from…
0
The Wingate-Dicks family from Inverness.
New Chas appeal to help families like Inverness couple with son who needs 24/7…
0
Aberdeen Mela will be returning for the first time in three years. Supplied by Aberdeen Mela.
All you need to know about Aberdeen Mela: More than 10,000 to pack city…
0