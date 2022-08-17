Aberdeen bottom of league for Scottish house price growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen bottom of league for Scottish house price growth

By Keith Findlay
August 17, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 17, 2022, 7:29 pm
Many parts of Scotland are enjoying strong year-on-year growth in house prices - but not Aberdeen.
Many parts of Scotland are enjoying strong year-on-year growth in house prices - but not Aberdeen.

Aberdeen struggled to keep up with house price growth across Scotland during the year to June, new figures show.

Homes in the Granite City increased in value by only 2.1% to an average of £147,182.

The largest increase among Scotland’s 32 council areas – excluding those where sales volumes were below 1% of the Scottish total – was in East Ayrshire, where the average price rose by 22.4% to £125,911.

Orkney and the Western Isles saw growth of  29.3% to £218,486 and 22.8% to £159,698 respectively, but sales volumes in these two locations were relatively low.

Across Scotland, average prices increased by 11.6% to £192,249 in the year to June.

Compared with the previous month, the cost of a new home was higher by 2.2% in June.

The provisional Registers of Scotland/HM Land Registry figures also show Edinburgh had the highest average selling price in June, at £326,703. Inverclyde (£116,007) was the cheapest place to buy a home.

Elsewhere in the north and north-east, Aberdeenshire homes grew in value by 10.8% to £207,261 during the year to June.

Moray saw a 17.3% increase to £186,770 and homes in the Highland Council area were worth 10.2% more at £201,840.

Shetland registered house price growth of 9.1% to £205,637, while homes in Argyll and Bute were typically up by 19% at £184,790.

Scottish house price growth in the year to June 2022. Contains data from the Land Register of Scotland. Reproduced with permission from the Registers of Scotland.

Detached homes showed the biggest year-on-year increase out of all property types in Scotland, rising by 17.2% to £353,025. Flats showed the smallest increase, rising by 7.4% to £130,111.

Earlier this year, property firm DJ Alexander said the north-east’s historic reliance on the oil and gas sector continued to weigh heavily on property values across the region.

But a report published in June by Aberdeen Solicitors Property Centre showed the local market “gathering momentum” after a 1.4% year-on-year increase in Granite City prices.

Commenting on the latest figures, Registers of Scotland business development director Kenny Crawford said: “Average prices for property in Scotland continued to rise in June 2022 and have increased in every month since July 2020, when comparing with the previous year.

“The annual increase has been in excess of 5% in every month since October 2020. In comparison, in the 12 months to October 2020, the annual increase exceeded 3% on only one occasion.”

Mr Crawford added: “Transaction volumes appear to be stabilising. If we compare the growth in transactions over the one year period to December 2021 against the previous year, transactions rose by 28.1%.

“More recent data outlines that transactions over the one year period to April 2022, against the year prior, increased by a more modest 8.1%.”

Average prices for Scottish homes in June 2022. Contains data from the Land Register of Scotland. Reproduced with permission from the Registers of Scotland.

The UK average house price for June 2022 was £286,397, a year-on-year increase of 7.8%.

Registers of Scotland – he public body responsible for compiling and maintaining registers relating to property and other legal documents in Scotland – stressed house sales in 2020-21 were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, making trends between months and years “more volatile than usual”.

