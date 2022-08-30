Two Aberdeen firms well along the road to net-zero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Two Aberdeen firms well along the road to net-zero

By Ian Forsyth
August 30, 2022, 11:45 am
net-zero Aberdeen
Chief executive Neil Gordon, second from the right, and the team at Sentinel Subsea.

Aberdeen firms Sentinel Subsea and fish Joseph Robertson are among a growing number benefitting from Scottish Enterprise (SE) net-zero support.

Sentinel was founded in 2018 to aid operators around the world in transitioning to a more-sustainable future.

It also helps make sure industry regulations and standards are conformed to in different global regions.

The company aims to remove the complexity from monitoring subsea assets. Its passive systems are designed to operate without the need for active power subsea, routine system checks or data communication to the surface.

Emissions-busting tech

Chief executive Neil Gordon said: “When it comes to the ever-growing number of suspended or shut-in wells in the North Sea reaching the 2,000 mark, we understand the cost-to-risk ratio operators consider.

“With economic recovery and the energy transition in the forefront of our minds, the industry recognises the need for passive well-integrity monitoring to detect emissions across all stages of the well life-cycle.

“Sentinel’s customised passive well-monitoring technologies can significantly reduce operational expenditure and allow operators to have the necessary time to plan for impending abandonments, and align company principles to support ESG (environmental, social and governance) targets.”

Sentinel Subsea chief executive Neil Gordon.

The company was part of a recent pilot scheme from SE, working with Impact Forecast to support companies to calculate the carbon savings of products and services.

A validation report by Impact found a single Sentinel WellSentinel system has the potential to save around 400 tonnes of CO2 equivalent over a 10-year period – allowing operators to save both emissions and costs.

Sustainability is the only way to go for north and north-east businesses

Sentinel has had SE support via Grey Matters, then High Growth Ventures.

This has boosted entrepreneurial skills development and engagement with investors to raise funding for future growth and help access grants.

SE continues to support Sentinel with its international expansion, including co-investment with north-east angel investment group Alba.

From subsea expertise to fish

Meanwhile, fish processor Joseph Robertson has had support from SE’s manufacturing advisory service to look at the company’s sustainability offering to customers, and it now has a sustainability manager.

The business specialises in secondary food processing and is one of the largest independent value-added seafood manufacturers in the UK.

The firm, which has been around since the 1870s, supplies a range of products to major retailers.

net-zero Aberdeen
Joseph Robertson MD Michael Robertson.

Managing director Michael Robertson said: “Since working with Scottish Enterprise back in 2018 and making the decision to resource the role of sustainability and CSR (corporate social responsibility), we have been on a sustainability journey.

“This has meant we now set targets and reduce food waste, as well as increase food donations, and we also reduce energy consumption through equipment replacement and behaviour changes.

“Not only that, we have also changed how we choose, approve and manage our supply chain, with a focus on ethical performance of our key partners – moving towards a focus on their environmental performance because of our commitment to net-zero.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Macphie chief executive Andy Stapley.
North-east firm Macphie creates more than 40 central belt jobs following £4m refit of…
0
To go with story by Simon Warburton. RAB Microfluidics Picture shows; L-R RAB-Microfluidics director of commercialisation Jamie Grant and CEO Dr Rotimi Alabi pictured in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Polaris Media Date; Unknown
Aberdeen-based World Cup winner raises £2.2m for oil testing device
0
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Quensh expands ESG service to support businesses on their sustainability journey? Picture shows; Kirsty Robertson, environmental and sustainability manager, Quensh. NA. Supplied by Quensh Date; 28/02/2022
Quensh expands ESG service to meet growing demand for compliance
0
Pub owner Colin Cameron is optimistic people will still keep coming through the doors.
Aberdeen pub owner bullish despite warnings of mass closures in the sector UK-wide
1
LOCATORS - take picture for a spread in the business of "high end" houses for sale in Aberdeen. Pictures on Springfield Avenue. 03/04/19 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
ANALYSIS: How Aberdeen house prices have changed since 2008 financial crash
0
CR0037442 Beena Sharma, managing director of Imperium Experts. .....see story Erikka Askeland. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 12-08-2022`
Aberdeen businesswoman helping little companies reach the big net-zero
0
Mitch Bechard, founder of CopperCairn.
Moray whisky experience business has big growth ambitions
1
Bev Lee, of Bev's Bistro in Aberdeen.
Greek holiday gave Aberdeen bistro owner Bev Lee an appetite for great food
1
CMS Aberdeen managing director Norman Wisely, front centre, and colleagues with their new beehive.
Law firm's Aberdeen office positively buzzing
1
The milepost sign at John o' Groats on the north-eastern tip of the UK mainland.
Is that post-lockdown holiday to the north of Scotland really sustainable? (The answer is…
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0