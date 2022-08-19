North Sea firms pay men 20% more than women – report By Ryan Duff August 19, 2022, 8:28 am Updated: August 19, 2022, 9:40 am 0 New analysis shows UK energy firms are paying men around 20.2% more than women on average. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Local Business 'I sold a pair of trainers for £10,000': Aberdeen fashion store owner plans to… 0 Centrica's Spirit Energy launches consultation on Aberdeen job cuts 0 Commercial property: North-east industrial market gaining traction 1 Commercial property: Skye candlemaker takes over Aros Centre in Portree 1 Almost 1,000 jobs to be created by green fuel scheme Aberdeen bottom of league for Scottish house price growth 2 VisitAberdeenshire boss pledges to make the city and shire 'Scotland's leading visitor destination' by… 0 Olympic Challenger bound for Aberdeen to tackle ‘decade’s largest’ P&A campaign 1 Aberdeen sweet shop faces rising costs as new report highlights high street woes 0 FirstGroup suitor walks away from £1.3bn-plus deal but leaves door open for possible return… 1 More from Press and Journal Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists 1 Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council 0 New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for… Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group 0 Out of school club lives to play another year 0