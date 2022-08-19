‘I sold a pair of trainers for £10,000’: Aberdeen fashion store owner plans to expand footprint to the central belt

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Overhype of Aberdeen is trying a new store in Glasgow on for size as demand for high end trainers and streetwear resists high street gloom.

Samuel Rattray, owner of the Overhype shop on the Green, will open initially as a three-month pop-up store on Glasgow’s trendy Trongate on 1 October.

But with the location being the floor above another store specialising in casual footweart called Sneakers ER, which operates a “sneaker laundry”, he is confident it will be permanent after that.

There is also plans for an Edinburgh outlet in early 2023, he said.

Rattray, 20, opened his shop on the Green in November 2020 after first launching off of Union Street.

Despite recent reports of challenges facing the high street, Overhype’s buy/sell/trade concept specialising in high end goods appealing to young men between the ages of 16-30 seems to be resilient. In addition to efforts to create an experience for customers in store including resident DJs, the firm also has success online.

He said: “We are busy as ever, we can’t complain. There are lots of cool, unique indendent shops on the Green now. That adds to it. We have quite a big social media presences. We do well online as well.

“When you are offering something unique and exclusive people are going to come whatever the situation is.

“We’re not just a retail store. You come in and there’s always something happening. There’s more of an experience.”

Super sneakers

He has also found a niche market where demand for limited release goods attracts eyewatering prices.

Rattray said the most expensive item he sold was a pair of designer trainers – Dior X Air Jordan 1s – for £10,000.

“That still gets to me, to be fair,” he said, but takes it in his stride: “They went to a collector who is probably going to keep them as an investment piece. Over time they will probably double or triple in value in the nex five to ten years.”

Rattray got his first taste of the fashion trade at age 14 when he saved up to buy a special pair of Kanye West Yeezy trainers only to have to sell them on an auction site – for a healthy profit.

“I managed to get a pair online and they cost about £150. I bought them with my birthday money but when they came they were too big for me. I knew they were limited and went on Ebay and managed to sell them for £750,” he said.

He started trading in trainers and then expanded into clothes.

“Anyone I was selling trainers to I’d ask ‘are you wearing them, could I buy them back off you’. That’s how the pre-owned stuff came about.”

Pre-owned goods is now a major part of the store’s success, appealing to customers who are either conscious of fashion or budget or both.

“I saw a lot of people buying stuff from Stone Island, Moncler and Canada Goose – they have worn it a couple of times and they have outgrown it or they weren’t feeling it any more,” he said.

“We only do stuff that is absolutely immaculate – we would never take anything that has rips or stains.

“I have never had a job – I came straight from school and opened up the first shop.”

He said the store was “closing in on seven figures” in sales and has been fleet of foot since he started.

He added. “With the expansion of the stores hopefully within the next two to three years we should be turning over £3-£5m a year.”