Quensh expands ESG service to meet growing demand for compliance

By Erikka Askeland
August 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 30, 2022, 6:51 am
Kirsty Robertson, environmental and sustainability manager, Quensh, says there is "still a lot of confusion on what organisations need to do to meet the needs of stakeholders when it comes to ESG".
In a world where climate change, compliance and social justice are driving business decisions, an effective environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy is key to reducing environmental impact and delivering operational efficiencies.

Health, safety, environment and quality (HSEQ) specialist Quensh has stepped up its focus on ESG in response to an increase in client-driven demand.

The company supports businesses in identifying ESG and compliance risk through its tailored consultancy service.

Quensh operates from bases in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, and Perth, Western Australia, and currently provides support to more than 90 customers.

As well as building a foothold in the energy sector, the company supports cross-sector clients in renewables, construction and professional services.

Quensh has built its reputation on delivering a comprehensive and pragmatic service over 17 years.

Its focus is on delivering measurable results – leveraging its HSEQ and recruitment experience, and most recently adding HR support via its acquisition of Involve HR earlier this year.

ESG represents the company’s fastest growing service offering among its extensive client base.

New hire for ESG service

Key to bolstering the growth of its ESG service, Quensh has recently made a key appointment by welcoming Kirsty Robertson to the new role of environmental and sustainability manager.

Her post has been created to further enhance the company’s ESG offering, with a team of advisors available to support a range of services to suit client demand in this emerging market.

Ms Robertson said: “There is still a lot of confusion on what organisations need to do to meet the needs of stakeholders when it comes to ESG, whether that be non-financial reporting, the journey to net-zero plans or just generally how to manage and analyse metrics to understand where your organisation can improve.

“Typically, it can be seen as a bolt-on to HSE compliance, which for the ‘E’ part could be true, however, there is so much involved and to truly promote sustainable business operations it needs to be aligned and integrated with business strategy.”

Quensh managing director Andy James said: “We are keen to forge ahead with our plans in the increasingly important and busy world of ESG.

“A robust ESG strategy can help secure our clients’ reputation and improve their position in a number of areas as an employer of choice.

“The rollout of our expanding consultancy service will work to strengthen individual business needs, reinforcing operational framework and credibility.”

Quensh’s latest campaign to ramp up its in-house services portfolio follows its strategic acquisition of Involve HR.

This was a move to create an extended range of complementary consultative services to add value to a growing client base offering expertise in ESG, HSEQ, human resources and recruitment.

Mr James added: “The opportunity to combine our comprehensive HSEQ compliance expertise with Involve’s in-depth HR knowledge, alongside Kirsty’s extensive ESG criteria insights and our recruitment capabilities, puts us in the perfect position to support our customers with an enhanced range of specialist services, while further accelerating our business.”

net-zero Aberdeen
