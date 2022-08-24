Fish farm giant’s Scottish operations hit by egg and disease woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fish farm giant’s Scottish operations hit by egg and disease woes

By Keith Findlay
August 24, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 7:21 pm
Mowi Scotland employs about 1,500 people.
Mowi Scotland employs about 1,500 people.

A ban on Norwegian egg imports and ongoing health woes hit Mowi Scotland’s salmon farming profits and output in the second quarter.

Figures announced by the Scottish division’s Norway-based parent, show volumes on this side of the North Sea fell by nearly 50% year-on-year.

Mowi Scotland produced 12,954 tonnes of fish in the three months to June 30 2022, down from 19,162t a year ago.

Earnings slump

Operational earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) slumped to £17.5 million in the latest period, from £25.2m previously, as “poor production on stocks grown from externally sourced eggs negatively impacted volumes and costs”.

A temporary ban on imports of salmon eggs and trout ova from Norway was introduced several years ago amid fears a deadly fish virus – infectious salmon anaemia – may spread to Scotland.

The salmon industry in Scotland was forced to look elsewhere for eggs, which Mowi said had led to poor production performance.

Mowi’s Scottish operations had a weaker performance in Q2 2022.

Announcing its latest results, Mowi, the world’s largest fish farmer, said: “Low production on stocks based on externally sourced eggs, in addition to lower biomass going into the quarter compared with last year, had a negative impact on volumes.

Increased feed costs also hurt profitability in the Scottish business, which suffered a £2.5m hit from “mortality losses” – dead fish.

Mowi said the fish deaths were mainly related to gill issues, “treatment mortality” and predators.

We expect improvements to materialise with increased harvest weights and better cost performance in the fourth quarter.”

The company added: “In addition to the issues related to stocks grown from externally sourced eggs, the biological situation has been negatively impacted by gill issues, including AGD (amoebic gill disease), algae and jelly fish.

“These issues have continued into the third quarter. CMS (cardiomyopathy syndrome, a fatal viral disease which causes inflammation of the heart) also remains at a relatively high rate of detection.

“Although somewhat later than originally planned, the stocks based on external eggs were harvested out in the third quarter.

“We expect improvements to materialise with increased harvest weights and better cost performance in the fourth quarter.”

Wider group posts record figures

Mowi Scotland employs about 1,500 people across operations including 48 fish farms producing more than 68,000t of salmon annually.

Group-wide results for Mowi – which has operations in Ireland, Canada and Chile, as well as Norway and Scotland – revealed record operational Ebit of £270.3m for Q2 2022, more than double the £115.8m reported for the first three months of 2021.

The company also reported record revenue – up 23% year-on-year at just over £1 billion, driven by “good operations and high salmon prices”.

Mowi chief executive Ivan Vindheim said:  “The foodservice segment continues its post-pandemic recovery which is positive for overall salmon demand.”

