Moray whisky experience business has big growth ambitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Moray whisky experience business has big growth ambitions

By Keith Findlay
August 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 29, 2022, 8:07 am
Mitch Bechard, founder of CopperCairn.
Mitch Bechard, founder of CopperCairn.

Speyside-based whisky experiences firm CopperCairn has secured funding to take its bespoke tasting tours to the next level.

Mitch Bechard launched his CopperCairn business in October 2020.

He was previously a global whisky ambassador for William Grant and Sons and Glenfiddich.

After 15 years in the industry, he decided to channel his passion and extensive knowledge into a new venture aimed at whisky enthusiasts, offering tastings, bespoke dinners, tours, retreats and masterclasses from newly renovated accommodation in the heart of Speyside.

Mr Bechard was a global whisky ambassador for Glenfiddich.

CopperCairn has also teamed up with a photography expert to deliver an all-inclusive Drams and Cams retreat next month. Participants will enjoy insider distillery visits, whisky dinners and tastings, alongside photography lessons.

Mr Bechard’s ambitions for the firm were recently boosted by £20,000 from the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans scheme.

It is already helping him to further develop his tasting tours and take his business, which is based in Carron, near Aberlour, on the road.

The value small businesses bring to the Scottish economy is vital, and the Start Up Loans programme is designed to develop exciting businesses like CopperCairn.”

Barry McCulloch, senior manager, British Business Bank.

Mr Bechard used the UK Government-backed funding to buy a luxury, custom-built, eight-seater van to take groups around some of Scotland’s best distilleries.

Sharing whisky knowledge

He said: “Whisky has been a passion of mine for over 15 years.

“I’d been thinking of starting my own company for a while, so when the opportunity came up I had to jump on it.

“Despite starting in the middle of the pandemic, business picked up quickly.

“I decided to take my idea further, with the purchase of the van to take the tours out on the road.”

CopperCairn’s new van.

He added: “I love sharing my knowledge of whisky, and I’m always looking for new and exciting ways to show people the craft and beauty of Scotland’s national drink.

“The van provides the flexibility to drive customers to hidden gems around Scotland, as well as giving an extra edge to our tours and experiences – tailoring each one to our customer’s wishes.

“Receiving the funding and support from DSL Business Finance (the official delivery partner of the Start Up Loans programme) was an essential stepping stone in this next phase of CopperCairn.”

The 48-year-old’s future plans include growing a fleet of vans.

“I want this to be more than just your normal whisky tour but a unique experience, where we can combine various activities and interests,” he added.

CopperCairn is one of more than 90 small businesses in Moray to have received a Start Up Loan from the British Business Bank.

Barry McCulloch, senior manager, UK Network, Scotland, at the bank, said: “Our Start Up Loans initiative was created to help ambitious entrepreneurs.

“The whisky and tourism industries are both very significant for Scotland and it’s great to support success stories like Mitch’s.

“The value smaller firms bring to the Scottish economy is vital, and the Start Up Loans programme is designed to develop exciting businesses like CopperCairn.”

Job creation

DSL Business Finance executive director Stuart Yuill said “Our loan officer, Rekha Welsh, was very impressed with Mitch’s business plan, sector knowledge, experience and passion to share that with others, whilst also creating a business.

“We are delighted to support this next stage of its development, and wish Mitch every success for the future as he looks to grow and expand his offering – thereby creating more jobs in Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Pub owner Colin Cameron is optimistic people will still keep coming through the doors.
Aberdeen pub owner bullish despite warnings of mass closures in the sector UK-wide
0
LOCATORS - take picture for a spread in the business of "high end" houses for sale in Aberdeen. Pictures on Springfield Avenue. 03/04/19 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
ANALYSIS: How Aberdeen house prices have changed since 2008 financial crash
0
CR0037442 Beena Sharma, managing director of Imperium Experts. .....see story Erikka Askeland. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 12-08-2022`
Aberdeen businesswoman helping little companies reach the big net-zero
0
Bev Lee, of Bev's Bistro in Aberdeen.
Greek holiday gave Aberdeen bistro owner Bev Lee an appetite for great food
1
CMS Aberdeen managing director Norman Wisely, front centre, and colleagues with their new beehive.
Law firm's Aberdeen office positively buzzing
1
The milepost sign at John o' Groats on the north-eastern tip of the UK mainland.
Is that post-lockdown holiday to the north of Scotland really sustainable? (The answer is…
0
CR0030091 Timewarp - Fraser Court, Aberdeen 1986-11-04 (C) AJL Used P&J 07.11.1986 "This distinctive granite archway, which fronts Langstane Housing Association's new Fraser Court development in Aberdeen, was an entrance to the former Aberdeen Slaughterhouse. It incorporates the Fleshers' Coat of Arms. Picture by Kenny Elrick 11/08//2021
104 tenants ask for their gas to be permanently shut off because of soaring…
0
Net-zero targets are aimed at reducing or preferably eliminating harmful carbon emissions.
Expert warns UK faces rationing risk as bills to surge beyond £3,500
0
Islay distillery Ardbeg is releasing a new comic inspired by some of their whiskies.
Whisky distillery Ardbeg launches graphic novel inspired by three of its most popular tipples
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Caol Ila Distillery has reopened its doors on Islay Picture shows; Caol Ila Distillery . Caol Ila Distillery, Islay. Supplied by Caol Ila Distillery/Diageo Date; 04/08/2022
See inside Caol Ila's multi-million pound distillery on Islay as it reopens to the…
0

More from Press and Journal

Household energy costs in Shetland are twice that of the mainland. Picture: Shutterstock.
Annual energy bills for Shetland households predicted to hit £10k by April
0
Pub owner Colin Cameron is optimistic people will still keep coming through the doors.
Aberdeen pub owner bullish despite warnings of mass closures in the sector UK-wide
0
William Akio made his Ross County debut against East Fife in July. This is his only appearance to date in County colours due to his knee injury.
Ross County striker William Akio returns to face the might of Celtic in Premier…
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Aberdeen boss challenges Bojan Miovski to be the Premiership's top scorer this season
0
The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project will look to repair and refurbish the conveniences. Picture: Google Maps.
Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost
0
recycling centre booking system
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole…
0