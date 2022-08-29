Greek holiday gave Aberdeen bistro owner Bev Lee an appetite for great food

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Greek holiday gave Aberdeen bistro owner Bev Lee an appetite for great food

By Keith Findlay
August 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 29, 2022, 7:39 am
Bev Lee, of Bev's Bistro in Aberdeen.
Bev Lee, of Bev's Bistro in Aberdeen.

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Bev Lee, who runs Bev’s Bistro on Holburn Street, Aberdeen.

How and why did you start in business?

I first developed a keen interest in growing produce, cooking and food presentation from around the age of six. On a family holiday in Greece I was invited into a five-star professional kitchen for a tasting session. I was taken aback not only by the fast-paced environment, but also by the care and precision that went into every plate that was served.

Though not very academic at school and not wanting to pursue a traditional office job, I studied hard to get some good grades. I had numerous after school and Saturday jobs to help save for a scholarship at an Italian catering school. After graduating I embarked on a career in hospitality, starting as an apprentice with TrustHouse Forte at the famous Waldorf Hotel. It was there I learnt the value of hard work, dedication and commitment.

My next-door neighbours at the time were Italian and owned a restaurant, so they had a huge influence on my cooking style and taught me food brings people together over laughter and memories. That was me hooked.

I am passionate about using local high-quality ingredients, cooking from scratch to produce good, old-fashioned food with a twist. I love entertaining in my wee bistro, sharing my passion for clean food. That’s why I started Bev’s Bistro – I get so much emotional remuneration from it.

How did you get to where you are today?

By learning to be gutsy enough to follow my dreams, not taking no for an answer and working ridiculously long hours at times to make sure I can deliver excellence.

Who helped you?

My grandparents were hoteliers and had a major influence on my life and, ultimately, my chosen career. My late parents were also incredibly supportive and empowered me to follow my dreams.

I am exceptionally fortunate to have a terrific support network of close friends who tell me the truth, even when it is hard to hear. From a business operations perspective, the Federation of Small Businesses is a great network to be involved in and a good source of support. I also work with a select group of suppliers who help me to deliver my services, and whose advice and guidance I trust.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Embrace the opportunity to learn as it opens so many new paths.

What is your biggest mistake?

I wouldn’t say it was a mistake, but maybe a missed opportunity. I wish I’d had the courage to start my business a long time before I actually did.

What is your greatest achievement?

Finding the courage and determination to complete an MSc degree over the past year.  It has been challenging, especially at peak times in the bistro, but it has made a huge difference to my personal development and, in turn, impacted my wee business. It has changed my life and relationships.

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

Policy so “real” food that we grow, catch and farm locally is affordable to all, instead of processed and ready meals, or foods laden with high fats, sugars and salts being the cheapest. I would fill supermarkets with fresh, local, seasonal food and teach the world to cook from scratch.

I am against filling our bodies with chemicals in packaged food and a firm believer in “you are what you eat”. Healthy, clean food nurtures the body for better long-term health.

What do you still hope to achieve?

To spend time travelling to the world’s best restaurants.

What do you do to relax?

I love being outside, pottering in my garden, and spending time creating memories over fine wine and food with my “besties”.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m glued to Netflix’s Virgin River at the moment, but am trying to enforce some self-control and limit myself to one episode per week. I am in a business book club, which I love, and we’ve just finished reading Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us, by Daniel H Pink. I highly recommend it.

What do you waste your money on?

Fine wine and food are definitely my guilty pleasure.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I am lucky enough to live by the Cairngorms, so make a homemade smoothie, soak up the awesome views on my doorstep and do some gratitude meditation. When time allows I like a quick gym session at home. Once ready for work, my long drive into Aberdeen allows me to fine tune my plans for the day.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Skoda Karoq. I have a long commute on mainly country roads, so need a practical car – tough enough to cope with the Scottish winters and large enough to do deliveries.

My dream car is an “oldie but goldie”, red 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C2900. Classic cars are like fine wines – they get better with age. I just love their shapes and curves, and the feeling of freedom you get driving them.

My grandad was a car enthusiast and collector. I learnt a lot from him,  including how to drive and my love of beautiful cars.

More from our series

