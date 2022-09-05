North and north-east food and drink producers’ Singapore quest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North and north-east food and drink producers’ Singapore quest

By Keith Findlay
September 5, 2022, 12:01 am
North and north-east firms make up about one-third of the Scottish trade mission to Singapore.

Three food and drink businesses in the Highlands and Islands, and another from Aberdeenshire are showcasing their products at one of the world’s biggest trade events this week.

They are part of a delegation of 13 Scottish companies at Food & Hotel Asia (FHA) in Singapore.

The rare Duncan Taylor Kinclaith and Caperdonich whiskies.
Rare whiskies released by Huntly firm Duncan Taylor.

The Aberdeenshire business is Huntly-based whisky merchant, blender, bottler and cask broker Duncan Taylor.

Family-owned Ashers Bakery, of Nairn, which bakes items for 12 of its own shops and cafes, while also suppling numerous retail outlets across Scotland, is also at the show.

Ashers’ product range includes an award-winning range of single malt whisky cakes.

Will south-east Asians develop a taste for Ashers’ baked goods?

Another family-run business, Reids of Caithness, based in Thurso, and Isle of Barra Distillers are both flying the flag for Scottish food and drink.

The delegation is led by Scottish Development International (SDI), the international arm of Scottish Enterprise.

Barra Atlantic Gin.

About 35,000 people from more than 50 countries and regions are expected to attend FHA, which starts today and runs until Thursday.

The event gives producers valuable access to distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers throughout the world.

‘Land of food and drink’

SDI is hosting the Scottish businesses, which also include a plant-based snack manufacturer and soft fruit grower, in its own pavilion. It will also co-host a networking reception for buyers at the British High Commissioner’s residence tomorrow evening.

Neil McInnes, head of south-east Asia and Asia Pacific lead for consumer industries, SDI, said: “Scotland is renowned overseas as a land of food and drink, particularly here in the Asia Pacific region.

“Food & Hotel Asia is the largest food and beverages event in this part of the world.

“This is also the first major trade show in Asia that Scottish companies will have travelled out to post-Covid.”

Neil McInnes, of SDI.

Mr McInnes said SDI aimed to help companies “re-engage” with customers and support their continued recovery, post-pandemic, while also introducing them to new markets.

The Scottish presence at FHA follows a trade mission, led by Seafood Scotland, to the Japan Seafood Show in Tokyo last month. Six Scottish businesses attended that event.

SDI said its trade specialists were seeing growing interest from this country’s exporters to sell into Asia, and increasing demand for “premium” Scottish produce from overseas.

Reids of Caithness has made the journey to Singapore from its home town of Thurso.

Mr McInnes added: “With travel to Asia opening up, particularly Singapore and south-east Asia, we’re seeing an increasing appetite from Scottish companies to explore new market opportunities in the region.

“Our intelligence also suggests Scottish companies expect to see their export levels increase during 2022-23.”

Tags

Conversation

