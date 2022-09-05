North and north-east food and drink producers’ Singapore quest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three food and drink businesses in the Highlands and Islands, and another from Aberdeenshire are showcasing their products at one of the world’s biggest trade events this week.

They are part of a delegation of 13 Scottish companies at Food & Hotel Asia (FHA) in Singapore.

The Aberdeenshire business is Huntly-based whisky merchant, blender, bottler and cask broker Duncan Taylor.

Family-owned Ashers Bakery, of Nairn, which bakes items for 12 of its own shops and cafes, while also suppling numerous retail outlets across Scotland, is also at the show.

Ashers’ product range includes an award-winning range of single malt whisky cakes.

Another family-run business, Reids of Caithness, based in Thurso, and Isle of Barra Distillers are both flying the flag for Scottish food and drink.

The delegation is led by Scottish Development International (SDI), the international arm of Scottish Enterprise.

About 35,000 people from more than 50 countries and regions are expected to attend FHA, which starts today and runs until Thursday.

The event gives producers valuable access to distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers throughout the world.

‘Land of food and drink’

SDI is hosting the Scottish businesses, which also include a plant-based snack manufacturer and soft fruit grower, in its own pavilion. It will also co-host a networking reception for buyers at the British High Commissioner’s residence tomorrow evening.

Neil McInnes, head of south-east Asia and Asia Pacific lead for consumer industries, SDI, said: “Scotland is renowned overseas as a land of food and drink, particularly here in the Asia Pacific region.

“Food & Hotel Asia is the largest food and beverages event in this part of the world.

“This is also the first major trade show in Asia that Scottish companies will have travelled out to post-Covid.”

Mr McInnes said SDI aimed to help companies “re-engage” with customers and support their continued recovery, post-pandemic, while also introducing them to new markets.

The Scottish presence at FHA follows a trade mission, led by Seafood Scotland, to the Japan Seafood Show in Tokyo last month. Six Scottish businesses attended that event.

SDI said its trade specialists were seeing growing interest from this country’s exporters to sell into Asia, and increasing demand for “premium” Scottish produce from overseas.

Mr McInnes added: “With travel to Asia opening up, particularly Singapore and south-east Asia, we’re seeing an increasing appetite from Scottish companies to explore new market opportunities in the region.

“Our intelligence also suggests Scottish companies expect to see their export levels increase during 2022-23.”