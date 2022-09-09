SCDI’s big awards night in Inverness postponed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A prestigious business awards event that was due to take place in Inverness tonight has had to be postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI) is contacting guests who were expecting to attend its Highlands and Islands Business Excellence Awards, at Macdonald Drumossie Hotel, to let them know.

Gongs were due to be handed out in categories for outstanding business leader, outstanding island business, excellence in international business and excellence in natural capital, climate change and sustainable communities, among others.

We have cancelled our Highlands and Islands Awards this evening following yesterday’s announcement. — SCDI (@SCDInews) September 9, 2022

The annual gathering – which is returning to an in-person event this time following virtual versions during the pandemic – is always a sell-out, with around 320 guests

Tonight’s edition was due to be hosted by comedian and impressionist Rory Bremner.

In a note to guests, SCDI events manager Carol Anne Grady said: “We have taken the extremely difficult decision not to proceed with tonight’s awards.

New date hope

“We are hopeful of rescheduling and we ask that you give us some time to look into that possibility – we will be back in touch as soon as we can.”

She added: “On a personal note, all of us at SCDI greatly regret that we won’t be able to recognise the contribution of individuals and businesses to the Highlands & Islands community tonight.

“However, in the circumstances, it wouldn’t be the right thing to do.”

‘A great champion for our country’

SCDI chief executive Sara Thiam said: “The passing of Her Majesty the Queen is a time of great sorrow for people in all walks of life in every part of Scotland.

“SCDI joins our members in paying tribute to her and is pausing our events as a mark of our respect.

“Throughout her long reign, in good times and in harder times, the Queen was a great champion for our country and our many diverse communities, civic institutions, and businesses.”

Ms Thiam added: “A Queen’s Award for Enterprise has always been held in the highest esteem by SCDI members presented with it because it recognised the values, excellence and international outlook that she herself embodied.

“We are all mourning now, but we should find solace and resolution from rededicating ourselves, and our businesses and organisations to creating a more purposeful economy and better society.”