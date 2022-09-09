SCDI’s big awards night in Inverness postponed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SCDI’s big awards night in Inverness postponed

By Keith Findlay
September 9, 2022, 12:36 pm
Macdonald Drumossie Hotel was due to host the lavish ceremony tonight.

A prestigious business awards event that was due to take place in Inverness tonight has had to be postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI) is contacting guests who were expecting to attend its Highlands and Islands Business Excellence Awards, at Macdonald Drumossie Hotel, to let them know.

Gongs were due to be handed out in categories for outstanding business leader, outstanding island business, excellence in international business and excellence in natural capital, climate change and sustainable communities, among others.

The annual gathering – which is returning to an in-person event this time following virtual versions during the pandemic – is always a sell-out, with around 320 guests

Tonight’s edition was due to be hosted by comedian and impressionist Rory Bremner.

In a note to guests, SCDI events manager Carol Anne Grady said: “We have taken the extremely difficult decision not to proceed with tonight’s awards.

New date hope

“We are hopeful of rescheduling and we ask that you give us some time to look into that possibility – we will be back in touch as soon as we can.”

She added: “On a personal note, all of us at SCDI greatly regret that we won’t be able to recognise the contribution of individuals and businesses to the Highlands & Islands community tonight.

“However, in the circumstances, it wouldn’t be the right thing to do.”

‘A great champion for our country’

SCDI chief executive Sara Thiam said: “The passing of Her Majesty the Queen is a time of great sorrow for people in all walks of life in every part of Scotland.

“SCDI joins our members in paying tribute to her and is pausing our events as a mark of our respect.

“Throughout her long reign, in good times and in harder times, the Queen was a great champion for our country and our many diverse communities, civic institutions, and businesses.”

Scottish Council for Development and Industry chief executive Sara Thiam.

Ms Thiam added: “A Queen’s Award for Enterprise has always been held in the highest esteem by SCDI members presented with it because it recognised the values, excellence and international outlook that she herself embodied.

“We are all mourning now, but we should find solace and resolution from rededicating ourselves, and our businesses and organisations to creating a more purposeful economy and better society.”

