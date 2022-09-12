Six-figure investment in Aberdeen training centre expands reskilling and upskilling opportunities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east plumbing and heating skills training facility has unveiled a six-figure investment just 18 months after it was set up.

Steve Anderson and John Toet launched their Aberdeen Training Centre (ATC) in March last year.

Clean energy solutions were at the heart of the entrepreneurial duo’s plan.

They also wanted to inspire fellow tradesmen with training courses which “make learning easy and fun”.

Their fledgling business offers training in the latest, next-generation plumbing and heating systems.

It provides important reskilling opportunities for plumbers and heating engineers seeking to start new chapters in their careers. In-person and online courses consolidate training using real-life examples.

Surging demand for ATC’s services prompted recent expansion within Crombie House in Aberdeen.

More than £340,000 has been invested in creating a one-stop facility, where training can be completed and qualifications gained in a wide range of old and new appliances.

ATC is also home to what is believed to be the only hydrogenated vegetable oil-fuelled training boiler in the area.

The boiler allows the centre to deliver vital hands-on learning in a next-generation heat source that can often be accessed by minor conversions to existing kerosene systems.

New jobs

It is anticipated growing demand for ATC’s training will lead to two new staff being hired before the year-end.

Mr Anderson said: “This investment is allowing us to fulfil our ambitious plans to grow the business in line with demand.

“We look forward to extending the opportunities available to people looking to enter our industry as well as those ensuring their skills are up to date with the latest training.”

Mr Toet added: “By offering a combination of reskilling and upskilling opportunities, we have been able to position ourselves at the forefront of local plumbing and heating training opportunities.

“Our expansion is already playing a key role in propelling us to the next level and we now look to the future with confidence and optimism.”