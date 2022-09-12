Six-figure investment in Aberdeen training centre expands reskilling and upskilling opportunities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Six-figure investment in Aberdeen training centre expands reskilling and upskilling opportunities

By Keith Findlay
September 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 12, 2022, 7:08 am
Steve Anderson, left, and John Toet of Aberdeen Training Centre.
Steve Anderson, left, and John Toet of Aberdeen Training Centre.

A north-east plumbing and heating skills training facility has unveiled a six-figure investment just 18 months after it was set up.

Steve Anderson and John Toet launched their Aberdeen Training Centre (ATC) in March last year.

Clean energy solutions were at the heart of the entrepreneurial duo’s plan.

Radiator being turned down.

They also wanted to inspire fellow tradesmen with training courses which “make learning easy and fun”.

Their fledgling business offers training in the latest, next-generation plumbing and heating systems.

It provides important reskilling opportunities for plumbers and heating engineers seeking to start new chapters in their careers. In-person and online courses consolidate training using real-life examples.

Surging demand for ATC’s services prompted recent expansion within Crombie House in Aberdeen.

More than £340,000 has been invested in creating a one-stop facility, where training can be completed and qualifications gained in a wide range of old and new appliances.

ATC is also home to what is believed to be the only hydrogenated vegetable oil-fuelled training boiler in the area.

The boiler allows the centre to deliver vital hands-on learning in a next-generation heat source that can often be accessed by minor conversions to existing kerosene systems.

New jobs

It is anticipated growing demand for ATC’s training will lead to two new staff being hired before the year-end.

Mr Anderson said: “This investment is allowing us to fulfil our ambitious plans to grow the business in line with demand.

“We look forward to extending the opportunities available to people looking to enter our industry as well as those ensuring their skills are up to date with the latest training.”

This investment is allowing us to fulfil our ambitious plans to grow the business in line with demand.”

Mr Toet added: “By offering a combination of reskilling and upskilling opportunities, we have been able to position ourselves at the forefront of local plumbing and heating training opportunities.

“Our expansion is already playing a key role in propelling us to the next level and we now look to the future with confidence and optimism.”

More from our series

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Recycle8,s new chief executive, Mark Gillespie, left, with chief technology officer Ian Skene.
North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name
0
Amanda Nasser.
Amanda Nasser's optical boutique and eyecare business is thriving in Lossie
1
The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay (Prince Charles and Camilla) visit butcher HM Sheridan in Ballater.
Royal warrant holders in north and north-east await decision on future of grants
1
Macdonald Drumossie Hotel was due to host the lavish ceremony tonight.
SCDI's big awards night in Inverness postponed
The Alexander Bain, in Wick, is changing hands.
Hospitality group Inntuitive taking over Wick pub from Wetherspoon
1
Silhouette of a floating production platform in North Sea region, Norway with sunset as background.; Shutterstock ID 1052722145; Purchase Order: -
PM commits to new North Sea licensing round, expects process to yield 'over 100'…
0
Buzzard, operated by CNOOC, is the UK's largest-producing oil field.
North Sea workers begin wildcat cost-of-living strikes
Post Thumbnail
Private equity investor takes full control at north-east subsea firm Rovop
1
North Sea tax revenues have dropped to their lowest since the mid-70s
Windfall tax ‘wipes out’ North Sea value but incentives make some oil and gas…
0
Co-owner Karen Twist outside Kinlochewe Hotel.
Highland hotel under new family ownership after £450,000-plus sale
1

More from Press and Journal

Recycle8,s new chief executive, Mark Gillespie, left, with chief technology officer Ian Skene.
North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name
0
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season... and is…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Jason Campbell threatened to burn down homes on Morriston Road, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson feels everyone will get their chance to pay respects to her majesty, the Queen, before and after the weekend's matches.
Respect for Queen will continue before, during and after this weekend's games, says Ross…
0
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser Picture shows; Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser. .. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Man in court after woman terrorised during nine-year reign of terror
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Duncan Shearer: Jim Goodwin's latest comments on Andy Considine reminded me of incident near…
0