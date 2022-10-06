North brewing deals and pub sale highlight resilient interest in beer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

North brewing deals and pub sale highlight resilient interest in beer

By Peter Ranscombe
October 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Craft beers and pubs are still attracting investment.
Craft beers and pubs are still attracting investment.

With investment creeping into brewing and pubs, Peter Ranscombe asks if there’s still money in craft beer or has the market gone flat?

Despite the massive switch to reading or watching news online, there are still moments when you can’t beat the impact of a front page headline in a newspaper – and a warning about paying £20 for a pint of beer falls squarely into that category.

Beers being poured.
Could beer prices soar to £20?

Splashed across page one of a tabloid at the start of September, Tom Stainer, chief executive of the Campaign for Real Ale predicted the price of a pint would need to rise to between £15 and £20 for pubs to absorb all the increases associated with the cost-of-doing-business crisis.

Even with the UK Government subsequently promising a six-month energy price cap for firms, the rising cost of grain, labour and transportation is enough to make even the most seasoned brewer splutter into the foamy head of their ale.

Whisky twins invest in beer

Yet a string of recent investments across the north and north-east offers some hope for barflies that investors are still prepared to back the craft brewing sector.

One of the most noteable came in August from Urquhart Brothers.

The Moray-based investment company was set up by identical twins Richard and Stuart Urquhart – part of the family behind whisky firm Gordon & MacPhail – earlier this year.

Urquhart Bros took a stake in Speyside Brewery, in Forres, allowing founder Seb Jones to reopen the business he had founded in 2012, but which he had been forced to mothball due to the Covid pandemic lockdowns.

Speyside Brewery founder Seb Jones.
Speyside Brewery founder Seb Jones.

“It was a no-brainer really to bring it back to life, post-Covid,” explained Naidene Urquhart, one of the brewery’s new directors.

“We could tell that, with the correct investment, it was definitely going to be something we would like to bring back to the area.”

This is not a short-term investment. It is something we would like to stick at for a long time.”

Naidene Urquhart, director, Speyside Brewery.

Ms Urquhart is realistic about the energy crisis and its effect on inflation.

She said: “Of course, it’s a concern, but it’s not just in brewing. It’s a concern for all industries.

“This is not just a short-term investment – it is something we would like to stick at for a long time.

“Things tend to go round in circles, so even though things are not looking great now with the rising costs, I’m confident that within the next few years, hopefully, things will settle back down.”

People drinking Speyside Brewery products by river.
Speyside Brewery founder Seb Jones with new directors Katalin, left, and Naidene Urquhart.

Her comments were echoed by Mr Jones, who underlined the long-term outlook for the business.

He said: “One of the advantages with our new position is we can think much more long term; 15-year kind of timescales, rather than operating month-to-month, which a lot of breweries do.

“That’s one of the reasons why the industry itself is actually quite fragile.”

As well as Speyside Brewery, Urquhart Bros signalled its commitment to the sector earlier this year by investing in Quantock Brewery, in Somerset, one of the brewing partners for Edinburgh-based beer subscription service Flavourly.

Inspired by craft brewing revolution in US

While the Urquhart family is bringing a brewery back to life after a hiatus, Jon Erasmus is starting from scratch in Inverness.

As reported in The Press and Journal in June, Mr Erasmus is building the first whisky distillery in the Highland capital for nearly 40 years with an integrated brewery to boot.

He was inspired by the craft brewing revival in the US during the 1990s, and the idea of having a brewery taproom, which could become a popular tourism attraction.

After an initial battle with Highland Council over his plans for a glass-fronted brewery at his Glen Mhor Hotel in the Highland capital, he gained planning consent in 2015.

Jon Erasmus in Inverness.
Jon Erasmus in Inverness.

Post-lockdown, those plans have now morphed into the £6 million Uilebheist Distillery and Brewery, which will be powered by a hydro-electric scheme on the River Ness.

As well as selling his beers at Glen Mhor Hotel, Mr Erasmus plans to supply his other businesses too.

He is co-owner of The Boat Country Inn and Restaurant in Boat of Garten, the Seaforth Inn, Ullapool, and MacKays Hotel in Pitlochry.

“My businesses are very much about tourism, and what we’re trying to do with our business in Inverness is create a showcase for tourists,” he said, adding: “It’s going to be a real visitor attraction.

We’re trying to stay true to the brew-stillery concept. One of the things we’re talking about is using a brewer’s yeast in the fermentation process for the whisky.”

Jon Erasmus, the driving force behind Uilebheist.

“Phase one of the project is putting together the brewery, distillery and 60-seater taproom.

“We’re trying to stay true to the ‘brew-stillery’ concept – one of the things we’re talking about doing is using a brewer’s yeast in the fermentation process for whisky.

“Phase two will be bringing on the bigger visitor experience side of it.

“With the hotel and brew-stillery, we’ll only be able to have about 150 people on site. Phase two will take that number up to 500-plus.”

Jon Erasmus at the Uilebheist brewery and distillery in Inverness.
Jon Erasmus at the Uilebheist site in Inverness.

It’s not just breweries that are attracting investment in the sector either.

Kenny Webster – owner of Isle of Skye Brewery, the Black Wolf Brewery at Throsk, near Stirling, and North Coast Brewery in Kinloss, which bought WooHa out of administration last year – recently took over historic Glasgow pub The Griffin.

“I’d been looking to buy a traditional pub for a while,” said Mr Webster, a former co-owner of Macduff-based soft drink firm Sangs.

He added: “It’s a good opportunity to step into this market.

“There are rising costs in our own business but we’ve got to work with what we’ve got.”

Kenny Webster with a can of beer by the sea.
Kenny Webster.

While the pub will operate under the Isle of Skye banner, Mr Webster plans to sell beers from his two other breweries at the bar, as well as guest ales from other producers.

Adam Hardie, head of food and drink at Aberdeen-based accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael, sounded a note of caution when it comes to valuations for investments.

Mr Hardie said: “The cessation of hospitality during Covid was very tough on beer, which is the main product offered by pubs.

“It is not going to get any easier amid soaring energy costs.

In the longer term, craft brewing remains an attractive sector but the days of frothy valuations are over.”

Adam Hardie, head of food and drink, Johnston Carmichael.

“Breweries and their owners are always looking for investment but it is a challenging time for the industry.

“At the moment, the main deal activity is consolidation amongst the bigger players.”

He added: “In the longer term, craft brewing remains an attractive sector but the days of frothy valuations are over.

“Investors will be more cautious and deals will be more conservative.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Craft beers and pubs are still attracting investment.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
Craft beers and pubs are still attracting investment.
Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work
Craft beers and pubs are still attracting investment.
BrewDog no longer the young upstart as it seeks to break into world's five…
Craft beers and pubs are still attracting investment.
From graduate recruits to partners in Aberdeen firm AAB
Craft beers and pubs are still attracting investment.
Hardies swoops for historic Aberdeen firm of quantity surveyors
Craft beers and pubs are still attracting investment.
Dave Grant: Local, nimble breweries win every time in 'new' market
Craft beers and pubs are still attracting investment.
Down on the croft with specialist lawyer Eilidh Ross
Craft beers and pubs are still attracting investment.
Coffee lessons for pupils all-important for Aberdeen firm Caber
Craft beers and pubs are still attracting investment.
North sea vessel operator expects tightening market to fix balance sheet
Craft beers and pubs are still attracting investment.
Whisky firm William Grant toasts leap in sales despite export challenges

Most Read

1
Craft beers and pubs are still attracting investment.
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
2
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
Craft beers and pubs are still attracting investment.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
4
Craft beers and pubs are still attracting investment.
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…
5
Craft beers and pubs are still attracting investment.
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
6
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for ‘family men’ caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
7
Inverurie man Jim Bruce who has a hernia that leaves him in 'so much pain' on holiday
Extreme NHS Grampian pressures forces Aberdeenshire man, 70, to endure eight-hour wait to help…
8
Broadstraik Inn owners
‘We want to save people money’: Elrick’s Broadstraik Inn reopens with cheaper pints
9
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
10
Craft beers and pubs are still attracting investment.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…

More from Press and Journal

Craft beers and pubs are still attracting investment.
Stormy seas and strong winds force CalMac to cancel a number of services
Craft beers and pubs are still attracting investment.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
Craft beers and pubs are still attracting investment.
Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss
Craft beers and pubs are still attracting investment.
Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work
Peterhead boss Jim McInally
Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt a point would have been fair against FC Edinburgh
Craft beers and pubs are still attracting investment.
Stephen Gallacher: Important month ahead for me or Q School beckons

Editor's Picks