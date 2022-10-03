Hardies swoops for historic Aberdeen firm of quantity surveyors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 137-year old firm of quantity surveyors in Aberdeen is under new ownership.

BDG Thomson Gray – based on Chattan Place – is thought to be one of the oldest quantity surveying practices in Scotland.

It has been acquired by Hardies Property & Construction Consultants for an undisclosed sum. An office in Wick is not part of the deal.

Hardies, which has 13 UK offices in locations including Aberdeen and Inverness, said the “strategic move” bolstered its service offering in the north-east.

The group did not previously have a quantity surveying department in the region.

This deal strengthens our position in the north-east of Scotland and provides additional local support to our and BDG Thomson Gray’s clients.” Danny McArthur, senior partner, Hardies.

Founded in 1885, BDG Thomson Grey has over the past 135 years developed into a multi-disciplinary practice, offering core construction consultancy and specialist services including quantity surveying, project management and dispute resolution.

Hardies acquired the business from Shirley Thomson, who becomes a partner in the enlarged group.

She is now responsible for Hardies’ quantity surveying arm in Aberdeen, while also heading up the firm’s dispute resolution department.

A leading figure in property disputes, Ms Thomson is on the chairman’s panel of adjudicators at industry body RICS (the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors).

‘A tremendous opportunity’

She said: “What appealed about this deal is that Hardies shares our thinking in terms of the quality of service we deliver, and how we look after and develop our staff.

“We regard this deal as a tremendous opportunity that enables us to expand the range of projects we can undertake for existing and new clients.”

Hardies senior partner Danny McArthur said: “We have witnessed continued growth in our Aberdeen office over recent years.

“This deal strengthens our position in the north-east of Scotland and provides additional local support to our and BDG Thomson Gray’s clients.”

Mr McArthur added: “Shirley coming on board significantly increases our service offering in dispute services, which was an area identified in our growth plan.

“A well-known figure in the Aberdeen area, we are delighted to have her join our team.”

Hardies’ acquisition follows an announcement by the firm earlier this year of an ambitious expansion strategy that has seen it open three new offices across the UK.

The new sites in Belfast, Leeds, and London took its office network to 13 locations.

Hardies now employs a staff of 95, including six in Aberdeen.

BDG Thomson Gray employed two people. They will relocate to Hardies’ Aberdeen office, with the Aberdeen firm trading under the new owner’s name.

Hardies and sister firm Shepherd Chartered Surveyors boast a total of 41 offices throughout the UK.