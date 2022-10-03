Hardies swoops for historic Aberdeen firm of quantity surveyors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hardies swoops for historic Aberdeen firm of quantity surveyors

By Keith Findlay
October 3, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 3, 2022, 5:53 pm
A 137-year old firm of quantity surveyors in Aberdeen is under new ownership.

BDG Thomson Gray – based on Chattan Place – is thought to be one of the oldest quantity surveying practices in Scotland.

It has been acquired by Hardies Property & Construction Consultants for an undisclosed sum. An office in Wick is not part of the deal.

Hardies, which has 13 UK offices in locations including Aberdeen and Inverness, said the “strategic move” bolstered its service offering in the north-east.

The group did not previously have a quantity surveying department in the region.

This deal strengthens our position in the north-east of Scotland and provides additional local support to our and BDG Thomson Gray’s clients.”

Danny McArthur, senior partner, Hardies.

Founded in 1885, BDG Thomson Grey has over the past 135 years developed into a multi-disciplinary practice, offering core construction consultancy and specialist services including quantity surveying, project management and dispute resolution.

Hardies acquired the business from Shirley Thomson, who becomes a partner in the enlarged group.

She is now responsible for Hardies’ quantity surveying arm in Aberdeen, while also heading up the firm’s dispute resolution department.

A leading figure in property disputes, Ms Thomson is on the chairman’s panel of adjudicators at industry body RICS (the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors).

‘A tremendous opportunity’

She said: “What appealed about this deal is that Hardies shares our thinking in terms of the quality of service we deliver, and how we look after and develop our staff.

“We regard this deal as a tremendous opportunity that enables us to expand the range of projects we can undertake for existing and new clients.”

Hardies senior partner Danny McArthur said: “We have witnessed continued growth in our Aberdeen office over recent years.

“This deal strengthens our position in the north-east of Scotland and provides additional local support to our and BDG Thomson Gray’s clients.”

Mr McArthur added: “Shirley coming on board significantly increases our service offering in dispute services, which was an area identified in our growth plan.

“A well-known figure in the Aberdeen area, we are delighted to have her join our team.”

Hardies’ acquisition follows an announcement by the firm earlier this year of an ambitious expansion strategy that has seen it open three new offices across the UK.

Danny McArthur, of Hardies.

The new sites in Belfast, Leeds, and London took its office network to 13 locations.

Hardies now employs a staff of 95, including six in Aberdeen.

BDG Thomson Gray employed two people. They will relocate to Hardies’ Aberdeen office, with the Aberdeen firm trading under the new owner’s name.

Hardies and sister firm Shepherd Chartered Surveyors boast a total of 41 offices throughout the UK.

 

