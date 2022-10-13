Eodex expands operations at Aberdeen Energy Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Unexploded ordnance (UXO) disposal company Eodex has grown its office footprint at the Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks in the Bridge of Don.

The company, which specialises in the safe and environmentally friendly removal and disposal of UXO around the world, agreed on a new two-year lease with Moorfield Group, the parks’ owner and landlord.

Having been based in the Innovation Centre for just over a year, Eodex is now in a larger office suite in the Enterprise Centre at Aberdeen Energy Park.

The business has taken a ground floor unit which can accommodate up to eight people and offers additional meeting space. There is an option to upsize further as required.

London-headquartered Eodex has grown its headcount from three to eight in Aberdeen over the past year, with more hires expected over the coming months.

‘Rapid growth’

Executive director Bernie Morrison said: “As the UK and global economy transitions from oil consumption to renewables energy development, we have seen a rapid growth in demand for our sustainable technologies.

“Having started with just three employees in Aberdeen last year, our team has more than doubled and we anticipate further growth over the next year.

“We were keen to grow our business on the energy park and our new, larger office space in the Enterprise Centre is ideal for our business requirements.”

Hugh Canham, head of asset Management, Moorfield Group, said: “This deal is great news for the parks and for Aberdeen’s economy in general.

“It is yet another boost for our reputation as a key business location within Aberdeen and the north-east.”

Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks comprise 200,000sq ft of multi-let office and industrial space for more than 80 companies employing nearly 2,000 people.

Set at the entrance to the Energy Park on Exploration Drive, the Enterprise Centre is

Knight Frank and Ryden are joint agents for the parks, which are managed by global commercial property services firm Avison Young.