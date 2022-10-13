Eodex expands operations at Aberdeen Energy Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Eodex expands operations at Aberdeen Energy Park

By Keith Findlay
October 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 13, 2022, 7:21 am
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.

Unexploded ordnance (UXO) disposal company Eodex has grown its office footprint at the Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks in the Bridge of Don.

The company, which specialises in the safe and environmentally friendly removal and disposal of UXO around the world, agreed on a new two-year lease with Moorfield Group, the parks’ owner and landlord.

Having been based in the Innovation Centre for just over a year, Eodex is now in a larger office suite in the Enterprise Centre at Aberdeen Energy Park.

The Enterprise Centre at Aberdeen Energy Park.

The business has taken a ground floor unit which can accommodate up to eight people and offers additional meeting space. There is an option to upsize further as required.

London-headquartered Eodex has grown its headcount from three to eight in Aberdeen over the past year, with more hires expected over the coming months.

‘Rapid growth’

Executive director Bernie Morrison said: “As the UK and global economy transitions from oil consumption to renewables energy development, we have seen a rapid growth in demand for our sustainable technologies.

“Having started with just three employees in Aberdeen last year, our team has more than doubled and we anticipate further growth over the next year.

“We were keen to grow our business on the energy park and our new, larger office space in the Enterprise Centre is ideal for our business requirements.”

Eodex has found a bigger home.

Hugh Canham, head of asset Management, Moorfield Group, said: “This deal is great news for the parks and for Aberdeen’s economy in general.

“It is yet another boost for our reputation as a key business location within Aberdeen and the north-east.”

Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks comprise 200,000sq ft of multi-let office and industrial space for more than 80 companies employing nearly 2,000 people.

Set at the entrance to the Energy Park on Exploration Drive, the Enterprise Centre is

Knight Frank and Ryden are joint agents for the parks, which are managed by global commercial property services firm Avison Young.

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
North-east firm JBP unveils multimillion-pound investment and plans to grow headcount by one-fifth
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
Bigger offices put Aberdeenshire firm ESWL on course for further growth
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
All you need to know as sold-out Floating Offshore Wind event comes to Aberdeen
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
Aberdeen firm AEL looking to build on international expansion after taking on 50th employee
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
New director at EnerMech to deliver group-wide marketing plan
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
Jobs boost as Aberdeenshire safety firm Blaze fires up new strategy
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
Aviemore and Glenmore Community Trust consider options over campsite lease
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
Aberdeen kombucha firm plans new flavours after beating sales expectations
solar panels and wind generators under blue sky at sunset;
Energy firm working on plans for new Aberdeenshire wind and solar farm
2

Most Read

1
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
Woman stole partner’s bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
3
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills
4
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
5
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
7
Karen Robertson Aberdeen
Two-year ban for driver found ‘drooling’ behind wheel
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
10
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain…

More from Press and Journal

Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
Emergency services called to motorbike crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
REVIEW: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) oozed silliness and sensibility in Aberdeen
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
Richard Gordon: For the most part, European football now looks like a waste of…
Six of the Eodex team in Aberdeen: l-r Bernie Morrison, Emma Macfarlane, Richard Yule, Susan Morrison, Scott Constantine and Jenny Morrison.
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see

Editor's Picks

Most Commented