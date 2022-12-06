£140 million cash boost for Aberdeen shipping firm North Star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£140 million cash boost for Aberdeen shipping firm North Star

By Keith Findlay
December 6, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: December 6, 2022, 6:42 am
North Star's £140 million financing to progress European offshore wind fleet ambitions includes £50m from the Scottish Investment Bank. Image: Big Partnership
North Star's £140 million financing to progress European offshore wind fleet ambitions includes £50m from the Scottish Investment Bank. Image: Big Partnership

Offshore support vessel operator North Star is today announcing a £140 million finance package to support a “next wave” expansion of its renewables fleet.

The cash includes £50m from the Scottish National Investment Bank (Snib), a development investment bank established and funded by the Scottish Government.

Also backing the business are IFM Investors, Edmond de Rothschild’s Bridge platform and RBC Capital Markets.

We see mission-critical infrastructure support services, such as those provided by North Star, as a high growth sub-sector.”

Kevin Gilhawley, member of management, private infrastructure Europe, Partners Group.

Aberdeen-based North Star has traditionally focused on the offshore oil and gas industry, but entered the offshore wind market during 2021.

It won all four long-term charter SOV awards for the giant Dogger Bank wind farm taking shape off the east coast of England.

Big growth target

Fraser Dobbie, the company’s chief strategy officer, said: “Raising this level of corporate funding from the bank and other investors, as well as the ongoing backing of Partners Group, provides us with the means to continue to add to our growing vessel fleet and supports our ambition to be a leading player in the European SOV (service operations vessel) market.

“The £140 million secured today secures the capital required for us to continue our new-build programme in the year ahead, whilst providing us with the flexibility to continue to expand these facilities to meet our strategy of 40 new SOVs by 2040.”

Fraser Dobbie, chief strategy officer, North Star. Image: Big Partnership

Snib executive director Jimmy Williamson said the bank was “catalysing” support for Scotland’s green energy supply chain by allowing firms like North Star to increase their focus on vital services for offshore wind farms, and assisting their transition to net-zero.

Mr Williamson added: “This follows our investment in the Port of Aberdeen, which will continue to act as a hub for North Sea offshore services and, increasingly new offshore wind farms, through its South Harbour expansion.”

North Star is supplying vessels for the giant Dogger Bank wind farm. Image: GE Renewable Energy

Kevin Gilhawley, member of management, private infrastructure Europe, Partners Group, said: “Offshore wind forms part of our thematic focus on decarbonisation.

“We see mission-critical infrastructure support services, such as those provided by North Star, as a high-growth sub-sector.

“We look forward to partnering with North Star and the group of lenders on its transformational growth plans.”

41-strong fleet

North Star operates a fleet of 41 emergency response and rescue vessels (ERRVs) and platform supply ships supporting more than 50 offshore installations in the UK North Sea.

Its ERRVs provide vital emergency support on standby, 24/7, 365 days a year.

The company – previously owned by Aberdeen businessman Douglas Craig – employs around 1,300 crew and onshore workers out of bases in Aberdeen, Lowestoft and Newcastle.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented