Fast-growing Mac Recruit Group to open Aberdeen office early next year as it chases more energy business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Fast-growing Mac Recruit Group to open Aberdeen office early next year as it chases more energy business

By Keith Findlay
December 9, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 9, 2022, 8:00 am
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group

Mac Recruit Group is marking four years in business by making plans for a new office in Aberdeen.

The Glasgow-based firm was formed at the start of 2019, when two recruitment professionals and former schoolmates, Iain McBride and Tracy McGrath, decided to launch their own business.

Mac specialises in recruitment for oil and gas, education, technology and other markets.

It’s always been an ambition of ours to have a presence in Aberdeen.”

Tracy McGrath, director, Mac Recruit Group.

The company has enjoyed phenomenal growth during the past year.

Ms McGrath told The Press & Journal it has turned over about £4 million in 2022, up around 460% year-on-year.

She also said it had established and grown its presence in the north-east market, hence the need for a new office in the Granite City.

“We’re looking to open in Aberdeen sometime during the next quarter,” she added.

Aberdeen’s international links are key to ac Recruit Group’s future plans. Image: Colin Rennie /DC Thomson

Mac recently appointed a head of business development, Joni White, who brought with her energy industry career experience from past roles at Scottish Enterprise and Wood.

She will be dividing her time between the firm’s Glasgow base and new Aberdeen office.

A new full-time job will be created in the Granite City as the company looks to grab a bigger slice of the energy sector recruitment market.

Two possible locations identified for new Aberdeen office

Ms McGrath added: “We’re looking at the moment at a couple of possible premises in Aberdeen, one near the airport and another near the harbour.

Looking ahead, she said the company was “going to have a huge focus on the renewables sector”.

A vast majority of the business, about 95%, is already focused on international markets.

The new Aberdeen office, virtually on the doorstep of companies with operations all over the world, is expected to play a key role in expanding Mac’s footprint globally.

“It’s always been an ambition of ours to have a presence in Aberdeen, Ms McGrath said, adding: “Although so much of our business is overseas, we want to reinvest money back into Scotland.”

Mac will start recruiting for the new office in the new year, once the right location has been chosen, she added.

“We are looking for good facilities where we can have an open door policy, allowing people to easily come in and see us.

“We’re aiming to have the Aberdeen office up and running by March at the latest.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
Leigh Reid: Why networking is a no-brainer for your business
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
City of Aberdeen Distillery in Christmas spirits with hint at return of mince pie…
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
Exclusive: CBRE joins diverse business mix at MSq in Aberdeen
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
Aberdeen firm Sem's jungle success scoops $100,000 prize in Peru
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
Shetland suffers dip in fish landings but expectations high for next year
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
Small Business Focus: Meet quantity surveyor and snowboard instructor Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
Inverness motor firm Dicksons unveils hat-trick of promotions
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
Buckie's Roy Stevens is responsible for your Christmas smoked salmon - but don't ask…
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
Prestigious green accolade for north-east housebuilder Scotia Homes
Andrew Bruce, HRI/Munro Architects.. Inverness.
Small business focus: Architect Andrew Bruce and his search for the holy grail

Most Read

1
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Tracy McGrath, one of the two directors behind Mac Recruit Group. Image: Mac Recruit Group
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented