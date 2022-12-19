Shetland suffers dip in fish landings but expectations high for next year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nearly 340,000 boxes of white-fish have been landed in Shetland this year, a slight dip on 2021’s figures.

The last fish market of the year was earlier today.

Shetland Seafood Auctions confirmed a total of 338,627 boxes had gone through the fish markets in Scalloway and Lerwick during 2022.

Auction manager Martin Leyland said the amount of white-fish landed over the course of the year was slightly below expectations.

He cited the energy crisis, which forced many boats to tie up for a spell earlier this year, as well as poor cod quota as the main reasons behind the lower-than-expected figures.

But he added that thanks to a better quota settlement for 2023, both newly built fish markets should benefit from their vastly increased capacity.

Earlier this month the conclusion of trilateral talks with Norway and the European Union over shared stocks in the North Sea resulted in a 63% uplift in UK cod quota.

Catch allocations for other key species, such as haddock, were increased by 30%.

The overall deal was said to be worth more than £450 million to Britain’s fishing industry.

Mr Leyland said: “We are looking forward to higher figures next year, with the quotas that have just been announced.”

Shetland’s white-fish landings grew steadily to reach a peak of 436,210 in 2018.

But they have been sliding back since then, with Brexit, the Covid pandemic and now the energy crisis seen as main factors behind the decline.

The first market of the new year will be on January 3.

The opening of a £7.6m fish market in Lerwick in August 2020 marked the final phase of a series of major projects at Shetland’s main fishing port.

The new fish market in Scalloway was also completed during 2020. Built by Aberdeen firm Chap Construction, it is more than twice the size of a previous building.

Sales at both fish markets are conducted through Shetland Seafood Auctions’ electronic auction system