Shetland suffers dip in fish landings but expectations high for next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Shetland suffers dip in fish landings but expectations high for next year

By Hans Marter
December 19, 2022, 3:02 pm
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson

Nearly 340,000 boxes of white-fish have been landed in Shetland this year, a slight dip on 2021’s figures.

The last fish market of the year was earlier today.

Shetland Seafood Auctions confirmed a total of 338,627 boxes had gone through the fish markets in Scalloway and Lerwick during 2022.

Auction manager Martin Leyland said the amount of white-fish landed over the course of the year was slightly below expectations.

Valuable catch at Lerwick fish market. Image: Lerwick Port Authority

He cited the energy crisis, which forced many boats to tie up for a spell earlier this year, as well as poor cod quota as the main reasons behind the lower-than-expected figures.

But he added that thanks to a better quota settlement for 2023, both newly built fish markets should benefit from their vastly increased capacity.

Earlier this month the conclusion of trilateral talks with Norway and the European Union over shared stocks in the North Sea resulted in a 63% uplift in UK cod quota.

Martin Leyland in the fish market at Lerwick.

Catch allocations for other key species, such as haddock, were increased by 30%.

The overall deal was said to be worth more than £450 million to Britain’s fishing industry.

Mr Leyland said: “We are looking forward to higher figures next year, with the quotas that have just been announced.”

Shetland’s white-fish landings grew steadily to reach a peak of 436,210 in 2018.

But they have been sliding back since then, with Brexit, the Covid pandemic and now the energy crisis seen as main factors behind the decline.

We are looking forward to higher figures next year, with the quotas that have just been announced.”

Martin Leyland, Shetland Seafood Auction.

The first market of the new year will be on January 3.

The opening of a £7.6m fish market in Lerwick in August 2020 marked the final phase of a series of major projects at Shetland’s main fishing port.

The new fish market in Scalloway was also completed during 2020. Built by Aberdeen firm Chap Construction, it is more than twice the size of a previous building.

Sales at both fish markets are conducted through Shetland Seafood Auctions’ electronic auction system

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
Leigh Reid: Why networking is a no-brainer for your business
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
City of Aberdeen Distillery in Christmas spirits with hint at return of mince pie…
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
Exclusive: CBRE joins diverse business mix at MSq in Aberdeen
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
Aberdeen firm Sem's jungle success scoops $100,000 prize in Peru
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
Small Business Focus: Meet quantity surveyor and snowboard instructor Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
Inverness motor firm Dicksons unveils hat-trick of promotions
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
Buckie's Roy Stevens is responsible for your Christmas smoked salmon - but don't ask…
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
Prestigious green accolade for north-east housebuilder Scotia Homes
Andrew Bruce, HRI/Munro Architects.. Inverness.
Small business focus: Architect Andrew Bruce and his search for the holy grail
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
Fast-growing Mac Recruit Group to open Aberdeen office early next year as it chases…

Most Read

1
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Fishing boats ted up in Lerwick. Image: Dave Donaldson
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented