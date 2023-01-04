Duncan Taylor releases £75,000 Macallan 52-year-old from ‘rarest collection’ vaults

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duncan Taylor releases £75,000 Macallan 52-year-old from ‘rarest collection’ vaults

By Keith Findlay
January 4, 2023, 5:00 pm
A £75,000 Macallan 52-year-old makes its showstopping debut after Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky released it from its "rarest collection" vaults. Image: Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky
A £75,000 Macallan 52-year-old makes its showstopping debut after Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky released it from its "rarest collection" vaults. Image: Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky

Collectors of rare whisky with ample cash to spare are being invited to snap up a 52-year-old Macallan that has gone on the market at £75,000 a bottle.

It is being sold by Aberdeenshire-based specialist spirits merchant Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky.

The “extremely limited” release is from a single cask distilled at Macallan Distillery, in Craigellachie, Moray, in 1969.

Other events that year include Neil Armstrong becoming the first person to set foot on the moon and The Beatles recording their legendary album Abbey Road.

This the start of an exciting chapter at Duncan Taylor as we plan to release more Macallan over time, as well as a selection of other rare malts from the 1960s.”

Euan Shand, chairman, Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky.

It is thought there are only about 100 bottles of the American oak and Oloroso sherry-aged whisky up for grabs in the “exclusive” release.

Duncan Taylor described the “beautifully-aged” whisky as “one of the most prestigious” single malts from its “rarest collection”, and “an exercise in craftmanship and patience”.

The 82.92-proof drink (meaning it contains more than 40% alcohol – “delivers notes of rich dark chocolate, with hints of cinnamon and spices, honeyed and creamy vanilla”, the firm added.

The £75,000 Macallan 52-year-old is now out of the vault. Image: Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky

Duncan Taylor went on to describe the finish as “creamy, luscious and sweet”, with “more tropical notes” than whisky from the sherry casks usually used at the distillery.

The company also highlighted the drink’s 100% malted barley content and the fact it was bottled at “natural cask strength without chill filtration or artificial colouring”.

And the “breathtaking”, handmade crystal decanter it comes in takes inspiration from historical battlefields around the company’s Huntly headquarters, Duncan Taylor said.

The decanter is designed around the shape of a dirk, a long straight-bladed dagger.

Last but not least, the whisky “rests majestically” in a European oak box, with herringbone detailing, made in Scotland by skilled craftsmen in the style of antique weapons cabinets.

Euan Shand, chairman of Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky.

Duncan Taylor chairman Euan Shand said: “It’s an incredible privilege to be the custodian of these stunning rare Macallan casks.

“This the start of an exciting chapter at Duncan Taylor as we plan to release more Macallan over time, as well as a selection of other rare malts from the 1960s.”

The 52-year-old is the oldest whisky from Macallan Distillery that Duncan Taylor has released to date.

Earlier this year the firm excited the global whisky community with the release of a Kinclaith 51-year-old and Caperdonich 50-year-old – both long-shuttered Scottish distilleries.

Company roots

Founded in Glasgow during the late 1930s, Duncan Taylor started as a whisky broker and over the decades built up large stocks.

The business and its prized collection of single malts and grains, and aged blended whiskies were acquired by Mr Shand in 2002.

It had been owned previously by American businessman Abe Rosenberg.

In 2021 the company celebrated a Guinness World Record for filling the largest bottle of malt whisky.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented