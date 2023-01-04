Duncan Taylor releases £75,000 Macallan 52-year-old from ‘rarest collection’ vaults

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Collectors of rare whisky with ample cash to spare are being invited to snap up a 52-year-old Macallan that has gone on the market at £75,000 a bottle.

It is being sold by Aberdeenshire-based specialist spirits merchant Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky.

The “extremely limited” release is from a single cask distilled at Macallan Distillery, in Craigellachie, Moray, in 1969.

Other events that year include Neil Armstrong becoming the first person to set foot on the moon and The Beatles recording their legendary album Abbey Road.

This the start of an exciting chapter at Duncan Taylor as we plan to release more Macallan over time, as well as a selection of other rare malts from the 1960s.” Euan Shand, chairman, Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky.

It is thought there are only about 100 bottles of the American oak and Oloroso sherry-aged whisky up for grabs in the “exclusive” release.

Duncan Taylor described the “beautifully-aged” whisky as “one of the most prestigious” single malts from its “rarest collection”, and “an exercise in craftmanship and patience”.

The 82.92-proof drink (meaning it contains more than 40% alcohol – “delivers notes of rich dark chocolate, with hints of cinnamon and spices, honeyed and creamy vanilla”, the firm added.

Duncan Taylor went on to describe the finish as “creamy, luscious and sweet”, with “more tropical notes” than whisky from the sherry casks usually used at the distillery.

The company also highlighted the drink’s 100% malted barley content and the fact it was bottled at “natural cask strength without chill filtration or artificial colouring”.

And the “breathtaking”, handmade crystal decanter it comes in takes inspiration from historical battlefields around the company’s Huntly headquarters, Duncan Taylor said.

Today is a BIG day for the team at DT as we launch our very special 1969, 52 year old Macallan. This release forms part of our 'Rarest Collection' & the bottle, in the shape of a dagger, takes inspiration from historical battlefields around our Huntly HQ.https://t.co/MMYqdSOcmh pic.twitter.com/bud08ltq57 — Duncan Taylor Co (@dtcwhiskies) January 4, 2023

The decanter is designed around the shape of a dirk, a long straight-bladed dagger.

Last but not least, the whisky “rests majestically” in a European oak box, with herringbone detailing, made in Scotland by skilled craftsmen in the style of antique weapons cabinets.

Duncan Taylor chairman Euan Shand said: “It’s an incredible privilege to be the custodian of these stunning rare Macallan casks.

“This the start of an exciting chapter at Duncan Taylor as we plan to release more Macallan over time, as well as a selection of other rare malts from the 1960s.”

The 52-year-old is the oldest whisky from Macallan Distillery that Duncan Taylor has released to date.

Earlier this year the firm excited the global whisky community with the release of a Kinclaith 51-year-old and Caperdonich 50-year-old – both long-shuttered Scottish distilleries.

Company roots

Founded in Glasgow during the late 1930s, Duncan Taylor started as a whisky broker and over the decades built up large stocks.

The business and its prized collection of single malts and grains, and aged blended whiskies were acquired by Mr Shand in 2002.

It had been owned previously by American businessman Abe Rosenberg.

In 2021 the company celebrated a Guinness World Record for filling the largest bottle of malt whisky.